Jayson Tatum scored a Game-7 record 51 points in the Boston Celtics’ 112-88 second-round series win over the Philadelphia 76ers, and sportsbooks now show the four-time All-Star as the betting favorite to score 50 or more points in another game this postseason.

Per the BetOnline sportsbook, Tatum (+200) has the best odds of becoming the next player to score at least 50 points in a single game this 2023 NBA Playoffs. Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (+250) has second-shortest odds, followed by Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler (+300).

Celtics forward Jayson Tatum is the betting favorite to become the next player to score 50 or more points in a game this 2023 NBA Playoffs

NBA Player Odds Play Jayson Tatum +200 Nikola Jokic +250 Jimmy Butler +300 LeBron James +700 Anthony Davis +700 Jamal Murray +1000 Jaylen Brown +1400 Bam Adebayo +3000

Jayson Tatum dropped 51 points on the Charlotte Hornets in the Celtics’ 130-118 win on Jan. 16. It was Tatum’s only other 50-burger this season, and it was an impressive outing. The three-time All-NBA member shot 15-of-23 (65.2%) from the field and 7-of-12 (58.3%) from 3-point range.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry was the odds-on favorite to record the next 50-point game this postseason, following his 50-point Game 7 first-round performance against the Sacramento Kings. However, the Los Angeles Lakers defeated Golden State in six games of the Western Conference semifinals.

Curry became the first player in NBA history to score 50 points in a Game 7 before Tatum broke his scoring record in Boston’s winner-take-all affair against Philadelphia. The two-time MVP also reached the 50-point mark versus the Phoenix Suns on Nov. 16 and over the Los Angeles Clippers on Mar. 15.

Furthermore, Jimmy Butler scored a playoff career-high 56 points in Miami’s 119-114 first-round win in Game 4 win over the Milwaukee Bucks. Butler set Miami’s franchise record for most points scored in a single playoff game.

It was the Heat forward’s only 50-point game this season. Nonetheless, the 12-year veteran posted at least one 50-point game in the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons. Either Jayson Tatum or Jimmy Butler could record the next 50-burger this postseason.

Through 11 starts of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, Butler is averaging 31.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 2.1 steals, and 39.9 minutes per game. Plus, he’s shooting 52.2% from the floor and 37.5% outside the arc.

