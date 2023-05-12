Home » news » Nba Finals 2023 Exact Matchup Odds Celtics Vs Nuggets Favored

Main Page

NBA Finals 2023 Exact Matchup Odds: Celtics vs. Nuggets Favored

Updated 9 seconds ago on
4 min read
James Foglio profile picture
LinkedIn
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
USA Today Network

Ahead of the 2023 NBA Finals, sportsbooks have released exact matchup odds, and BetOnline is showing the Boston Celtics vs. Denver Nuggets (+170) as the most-likely championship series. Boston Celtics vs. Los Angeles Lakers (+375) ranks second, followed by Philadelphia 76ers vs. Denver Nuggets (+650). Check out the full exact matchup odds below.

2023 NBA Finals Exact Matchup Odds: Boston Celtics vs. Denver Nuggets Series has Highest Odds

2023 NBA Finals Matchup Odds Play
Boston Celtics vs. Denver Nuggets +170 NBA Finals 2023 Exact Matchup Odds - Celtics vs Nuggets Favored
Boston Celtics vs. Los Angeles Lakers +375 NBA Finals 2023 Exact Matchup Odds - Celtics vs Nuggets Favored
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Denver Nuggets +650 NBA Finals 2023 Exact Matchup Odds - Celtics vs. Nuggets Favored
Miami Heat vs. Denver Nuggets +650 NBA Finals 2023 Exact Matchup Odds - Celtics vs Nuggets Favored
Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors +850 NBA Finals 2023 Exact Matchup Odds - Celtics vs Nuggets Favored
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Los Angeles Lakers +1200 BetOnline
Miami Heat vs. Los Angeles Lakers  +1300 Championship
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Golden State Warriors +2600 NBA Finals 2023 Exact Matchup Odds - Celtics vs Nuggets Favored
Miami Heat vs. Golden State Warriors +2700 NBA Finals 2023 Exact Matchup Odds - Celtics vs Nuggets Favored
New York Knicks vs. Denver Nuggets +3500 Championship
New York Knicks vs. Los Angeles Lakers +6000 NBA
New York Knicks vs. Golden State Warriors +12500 BetOnline

Boston Celtics vs. Denver Nuggets (+170)

Although neither the Celtics nor the 76ers are dominating their Eastern Conference semifinals series, Boston deserves the benefit of the doubt. At least the C’s advanced to the 2022 NBA Finals last season. With a healthy Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, the Celtics should win Game 7 at home over the Sixers this Sunday on Mother’s Day.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets have already advanced to the Western Conference Finals after defeating the Phoenix Suns in six games. Denver will play the winner of the Lakers-Warriors series. Bettors are mixed at the moment.

The Nuggets have never reached the NBA Finals in their franchise history. They also lost the 1976 ABA Finals in six games to the New York Nets. Denver lost in five games against the Lakers in the 2020 WCFs as well.

Pick Boston Celtics vs. Denver Nuggets

Boston Celtics vs. Los Angeles Lakers (+375)

NBA sportsbooks are drooling for a potential Celtics-Lakers NBA Finals matchup. It’s one of the greatest rivalries in sports history. The Celtics and Lakers have met a record 12 times in the NBA Finals. Their first meeting was back in 1959. More importantly, both historical franchises are tied in championships with 17 apiece.

These clubs have not faced off in a championship series since the 2010 NBA Finals. Hall of Fame guard Kobe Bryant and the Lakers defeated the Celtics’ Big Three — Paul Pierce, Rajon Rondo, and Kevin Garnett — in seven games. Black Mamba won his fifth championship and second Finals MVP award. For the bottom line, this exact matchup would be awesome for older fans.

Pick Boston Celtics vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Denver Nuggets (+650)

It would be a welcome surprise for either Philadelphia and/or Denver to reach the 2023 NBA Finals. The 76ers have not won a championship since 1983, and the team has not appeared in the Finals since 2001. However, Joel Embiid won MVP.

Prior to Embiid, Hall of Fame guard Allen Iverson was the last Sixer to win the award, and the four-time scoring champ received it before Philadelphia lost in five games against Kobe and the Lakers in 2001.

Nonetheless, the 76ers must defeat the Celtics on the road in Game 7 this Sunday to reach the Eastern Conference Finals. As for the Nuggets, gamblers are on the fence. Both the Lakers and Warriors are capable of defeating Denver in a seven-game series this season.

Though, the Nuggets (+220) remain the Western Conference favorites. After the 76ers lost 95-86 at home in Game 6 on Thursday night, sportsbooks dropped Philadelphia’s championship odds. Now, the Sixers (+900) hold the fifth-best odds, trailing only the Celtics (+175) among East contenders.

Pick Philadelphia 76ers vs. Denver Nuggets

NBA Betting Content You May Like

James Foglio profile picture

James is a Basketball Insiders contributor. He earned his bachelor's degree in English and Creative Writing at Southern New Hampshire University. James enjoys watching sports and helping gamblers win money.

Trending Now