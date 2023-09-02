Former NBA player Kevin Johnson and his wife, Michelle Rhee, first opened Fixins Soul Kitchen in 2019 in Sacramento, where Johnson served as the 55th mayor from 2008 to 2016. Johnson, 57, is the first African American to serve as mayor of Sacramento.

The married couple will open additional Fixins Soul Kitchen locations in Los Angeles and Tulsa. Now, they’re preparing to open a full-service restaurant in Denver. The Colorado location is set to open in early 2024.

Furthermore, three more Fixins are slated to open in the next year — a second Los Angeles outlet, along with locations in downtown Detroit and Oakland. The first Los Angeles location opened in L.A. Live, an entertainment complex in the South Park district.

“Fixins seeks to set the standard for the American soul food experience by offering authentic soul food and impeccable service in a hip, energetic atmosphere,” Fixins’ purpose message reads on the website.

“Guests experience ‘Black Excellence’ through our delicious cuisine, friendly service and spotless restaurant. Fixins staff anticipate our Guests every need so that each and every customer leaves satisfied, full and looking forward to their next visit.”

Additionally, Fixins Soul Kitchen in Denver will be located at 2600 Welton Street, inside the Hooper Building, which debuted in the Five Points neighborhood two years ago near the Rossonian Hotel.

The new Fixins Soul Kitchen locations will serve menu items based on recipes inspired by Kevin Johnson’s grandmother, says Erik Rhee, the company’s national director of real estate and development.

Traditional soul food entrees include fried chicken and waffles, oxtails, and shrimp and grits. Diner-selected “fixins” consists of peach cobbler, collard greens, and fried green tomatoes. Catfish nuggets, red beans, and mac and cheese are other delicious sides.

Of course, the vegan menu features blackened tofu with corn succotash, a romaine-arugula salad, and a grilled portobello burger. Available sides are charred okra, black-eyed peas, or French fries.

The Denver restaurant will also include a bar serving cocktails. In fact, the interior design is intended to honor the neighborhood’s jazz roots. The dining room seats approximately 190, plus an outdoor patio that holds another 60.

As a matter of fact, notable menu items at the Sacramento branch’s bar include Adult Kool-Aid, Lavender Lemon Drop, and Sac Town Mango Lemonade. Also, Uncle Nearest Strawberry Cooler and Kool as a Cucumber are other tasty drinks.

Rhee, who has been working with Fixins for about a year, has lived in Denver for 30 years. Rhee recalled that Johnson’s goal is to revive smaller, historically Black neighborhoods. The ex-NBA star already accomplished this milestone in Sacramento and Tulsa.

“[Kevin Johnson is] all about promoting Black-owned businesses,” Rhee said, while discussing the impact of Fixins Soul Kitchen on Sacramento’s Oak Park neighborhood, where Johnson grew up.

Equally important, the first Fixins Soul Kitchen outpost opened in 2019. Since then, the restaurant has left a positive impact on the community. “We are committed to the Oak Park community and anticipate the creation of 50-70 new permanent jobs with a focus on local hires,” the website reads.

“Fixins partners with Edible Sac High to encourage disadvantaged youth to become interested in the restaurant industry and are committed to being a second chance employer to assist with re-entry into the workforce for underemployed populations.”

Fixins Soul Kitchen branch in Oakland is scheduled to open in March 2024 near Lake Merritt

Meanwhile, the Oakland branch is scheduled to open in March 2024 near Lake Merritt.

“Fixins Oakland will be located in the Lake Merritt neighborhood, which has become a symbol of Black resilience combating the erasure of historically Black spaces in the years since the Black Panther Party was founded in Oakland in the late 1960s,” Johnson’s team announced.

“Oakland’s rich music history will be reflected in the restaurant’s interior wall art, paying homage to the city’s impact on jazz, blues, funk and hip-hop.”

According to the website, Fixins is open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., on Friday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Moreover, Kevin Johnson was selected seventh overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 1987 NBA Draft out of University of California, Berkeley. The former Golden Bear made 623 starts in 735 games across a 12-year NBA career.

During his rookie 1987-88 season, the Cavs traded the 6-foot-1 guard to the Phoenix Suns in February 1988. Johnson earned all three All-Star selections and four All-NBA Second-Team nods with Phoenix over 12 seasons (1988-98, 2000). He won NBA Most Improved Player in 1989.

In 2001, Johnson’s No. 7 jersey was retired by the Suns. Not to mention, the five-time All-NBA member was inducted into the Ring of Honor as well. Johnson retired from the NBA with 13,127 points, 6,111 assists, and 1,082 steals.

Likewise, his No. 11 jersey was retired by the California Golden Bears.

