Kevin Durant Responds to Stephen A. Smith’s Leadership Criticism

Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant fired back at sports television personality Stephen A. Smith after the NBA analyst ridiculed the 17-year veteran for his lack of leadership during Thursday’s segment on ESPN’s “First Take.”

Kevin Durant was called out by Stephen A. Smith for his inadequate leadership with the Phoenix Suns

Smith, 57, doesn’t question the greatness of Durant, but he claimed the 14-time All-Star forward doesn’t have what it takes to guide the Suns to their first NBA championship.

“I don’t question the greatness nor commitment of Kevin Durant. … When you are that great, you should be able to be a better leader than he has shown,” Smith said on “First Take.”

In response to Smith’s comments, Durant wrote on X, “I would disagree Stephen. I would argue, passionately, that my intangibles have always been on par with my talent.”

I would disagree stephen. I would argue, passionately, that my intangibles have always been on par with my talent — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) October 24, 2024

One X user responded to Durant’s comment under his post. The fan claimed he wants to see the 36-year-old “speak up more sometimes” and to “hold teammates accountable.”

Durant then wrote, “Brother, respectfully, you’ve never been in a gym with me to know if I need to speak up or not. You’re just guessing with no information on the subject. Be better.”

Perhaps Durant would be able to convince the basketball community that he has “leadership” with a title in Phoenix.

Durant won two NBA titles with the Golden State Warriors

The 6-foot-11 Kevin Durant won two NBA championships and two Finals MVPs with the Golden State Warriors. He earned those accolades in the three seasons he spent with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green.

Before the Texas product signed with the Warriors, he had taken the Oklahoma City Thunder to the NBA Finals in 2012, and led OKC to the Western Conference finals in 2014 and 2016.

However, Durant did not have the same level of success with the Brooklyn Nets.

In February 2023, Brooklyn traded the two-time MVP to Phoenix, and the team went on to lose in the conference semifinals that year and in the first round last season.

To this day, Durant’s critics argue that he’s always been a notorious quitter. Instead of remaining with the Thunder, he jumped ship and joined a stacked Golden State roster. This decision irked a number of his supporters.

After spending his rookie 2007-08 season with the Seattle SuperSonics and eight seasons in OKC, he felt it was time to move on following multiple playoff exits. But Durant has only bounced from team to team since then.

NBA legends and regular fans are tired of seeing superstar players leave their teams after losing. For many, leadership is about sticking around an organization that has never won a championship and staying there until a title is won.

Durant will become eligible to sign a two-year, $123.8 million contract extension with Phoenix in 2025

In 75 games (all starts) with Phoenix last season, Kevin Durant averaged 27.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.2 blocks, and 37.2 minutes per contest. Plus, he shot 52.3% from the floor, 41.3% from 3-point range, and 85.6% at the free throw line.

The 11-time All-NBA member finished seventh in points (2,032), 13th in blocks (91), sixth in field goals (751), and sixth in minutes played (2,791). He also scored a season-high 45 points against the Boston Celtics on March 9.

Last week, ESPN’s Bobby Marks reported that Durant has been eligible to sign a one-year, $59.5 million contract extension with the Suns since early July.

Nonetheless, there is a “strong likelihood” that Durant is waiting until the 2025 offseason to sign his new deal. Next year, Durant will become eligible to sign a two-year, $123.8 million extension in Phoenix.

By waiting, the NBA veteran would earn an extra $64.3 million. Durant is currently signed to a four-year, $194.22 million contract.