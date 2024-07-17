The time being spent between so many incredible players in Team USA’s training camp ahead of the Olympic Games in Paris next week has been remarkable for many reasons. Not only are they all All-Star calibre superstars, but also many have been fierce rivals for many years and are now finally sharing the same locker room.

From a fan’s point of view, so many moments being lived between them are golden, just like Jayson Tatum’s recent anecdote in which he regretted the fact that LeBron James rejected signing an autograph for him when he was only 11 years of age. It seems childhood memories last a lifetime, especially if they involve your idols.

The Celtics forward recalled how he wanted to meet the then-Cavaliers star in a game back in Memphis, but things didn’t go as planned. The idea was the Tatum’s father Justin, who was friends with Larry Hughes, would help get him to a regular-season game and take a photograph with James.

LeBron made Tatum cry when he was 11 😭 pic.twitter.com/oQeNcNqJDd — Hoops (@HoopMixOnly) July 16, 2024

Once the match was over, Jayson remembered he waited for his turn to greet the Cleveland forward, but unfortunately a big crowd was attracted and he had no time for the young player. “There was a lot of people back there, and he was like, ‘I’m out. I gotta go,’ and I got in the car and started crying,” he recalled.

15 years later, Tatum has put the incident behind him. However, LeBron couldn’t avoid asking him about the situation and even wondered if this was the reason why his USA Basketball teammate dunked on him during Game 7 of the 2018 Eastern Conference Finals.

“That’s why you dunked on me, though? That’s why you dunked on me in the [Eastern] Conference finals?” James asked, to what Jayson replied with a laugh: “It’s the get-back.”

This Olympic roster also gave the opportunity for Stephen Curry to finally partner up with the 39-year-old. According to the Golden State icon, this first pairing with LeBron in international basketball started to take place with a phone call during the fall.

“He was the first person I talked to,” Curry mentioned of his conversation with James about joining forces. “‘Would this be something I would want to do?’ And from there it was like, ‘Let’s get it.’”

Kevin Durant doesn’t consider the Paris Games to be his “last hurrah” alongside other veteran superstars like Curry and James

Phoenix forward Kevin Durant hasn’t been able to practice with the team in the past few days as he’s been dealing with a lingering injury. However, his coach Steve Kerr doesn’t believe this will keep the veteran from competing in the Olympic stage next week.

While the Suns star didn’t comment on his current situation, he was asked if he considers this partnership with Stephen Curry and LeBron James to be the “last hurrah” for the superstar trio. “Nah,” he told ESPN with a smile on Saturday.

“These guys are still playing at an elite level. I feel like Bron could play 4 or 5 more and be here in 2028 in [the Los Angeles Olympics]. Steph’s still playing great ball. I’m doing all right, too,” he assured. “I don’t want this to be a farewell tour or make it just about us three. It’s about trying to win this fifth in a row.”

As for Curry, he’s excited about this opportunity ahead of his Olympic debut. “Yeah, it’s really cool,” he said. “I’ve played with Team USA before on the world championship stage, but I don’t know what to expect when it comes to this challenge and this experience. And so I had the first-practice jitters. I’m sure I’ll have it for the game [Wednesday] just because I know it means so much.”