After being dismissed as the Cleveland Cavaliers head coach, J. B. Bickerstaff is back at the front of the bench, as it was announced in June that he would be the Detroit Pistons’ new head coach (replacing Monty Williams).

During his time in Cleveland, Bickerstaff helped guide the downtrodden Cavaliers from bottom-feeder status to a legitimate playoff team. Now, the Pistons are hoping he can do the same. But how much is Bickerstaff getting paid to do this? In this post, we discuss Bickerstaff’s salary, his coaching record, net worth, and much, much more.

J.B. Bickerstaff Contract And Salary

In the same report about his signing with the Pistons, it was mentioned that the deal was a five-year contract. Unfortunately, it was not stated what the dollar figure on that deal would be.

With that said, we can look at other head coaches’ contracts to estimate what Bickerstaff may be making. Tom Thibodeau – a successful head coach who has held the position for multiple teams but never won a title – is making five million dollars per year on the five-year deal he originally signed in 2020 (although he’ll be negotiating a more lucrative extension pretty soon). Meanwhile, Billy Donovan – a coach with similar NBA credentials to Thibodeau – is making six million dollars a year.

Given that Bickerstaff has similar qualifications to those two, we can estimate that he is getting paid an average annual amount between five and six million dollars.

J.B Bickerstaff Net Worth

Bickerstaff’s net worth is estimated to be around five to ten million dollars. It is assumed that most of that wealth was amassed from his coaching career. Along with his time with the Cavaliers, Bickerstaff has also served as the head coach for the Houston Rockets and Memphis Grizzlies. Overall, Bickerstaff has been a coach in some capacity every year since 2004-05.

J.B Bickerstaff Head Coaching Record

So far, Bickerstaff has overseen 545 regular season games as head coach. During that time, his record is 255-290 (win percentage of 46.8%). Those marks put Bickerstaff at 90th all-time in regular season wins and 129th all-time in win percentage.

Bickerstaff has head-coached 22 playoff games. He is 7-15 (31.8%) in those contests.

J.B Bickerstaff Wife

Bickerstaff is married to Nikki Bickerstaff. The couple has been married since 2011. They have three children: Blair, Blakely, and Blade.

Bickerstaff is the son of former NBA head coach Bernie Bickerstaff. The elder Bickerstaff spent four decades as an assistant/head coach in the NBA with nine different organizations, winning 419 games as a head coach during that time.