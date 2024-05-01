Mike Conley Wins 2023-24 NBA Teammate of the Year Award

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley was named the 2023-24 NBA Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year on Wednesday, the second time in his career he has won the award.

Conley also won the award in the 2018-19 season. In addition to his latest accomplishment, the 2021 All-Star received the Sportsmanship Award in 2014, 2016, 2019, and 2023.

Teammate of the Year recognizes the league’s “ideal teammate” and “off-court leadership.” The award is given to the teammate who demonstrates “selfless play and commitment and dedication to his team.”

Mike Conley has won the Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year Award for the second time, having previously earned the honor in the 2018-19 season.

The award is named after Jack Twyman and Maurice Stokes. Each team can nominate only one player. Every season, a total of 12 players — six from each conference — are nominated by a panel of NBA executives.

NBA players then cast votes for the award. Ten points are given for each first-place vote, seven for a second-place vote, five points for third, three points for fourth, and one point for fifth.

Conley finished with 51 first-place votes and 1,172 total points, edging Brooklyn Nets forward Mikal Bridges (47 first-place votes, 1,041 points) and New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (29 first-place votes, 783 total points).

“His teammates love him; they look up to him. And then it’s all backed by the fact that he can still go out and play at a super high level,” Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said of Conley.

Conley is the second player in Timberwolves history to be named Teammate of the Year (Jamal Crawford in 2017-18). He joins Jrue Holiday (three times) as the only players to win the award multiple times.

Nine other nominees finished below Conley, Bridges, and Brunson: Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell, Cleveland Cavaliers forward Georges Niang, Boston Celtics center Al Horford, New Orleans Pelicans center Larry Nance Jr., Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams, Denver Nuggets guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell, Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes, and Orlando Magic guard Markelle Fultz.

Furthermore, this was the sixth award handed out for the 2023-24 NBA season. Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey won Most Improved Player, then Timberwolves center Naz Reid received Sixth Man of the Year.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry won Clutch Player of the Year, and Thunder coach Mark Daignault won Coach of the Year. Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens won Executive of the Year as well.

Additionally, the NBA will unveil the winner of the Hustle Award on Thursday. Most Valuable Player, Rookie of the Year, and Defensive Player of the Year will be announced later in the playoffs.