Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley’s home was burglarized on Sunday while the former All-Star was at the Minnesota Vikings game.

Minnesota Timberwolves star Mike Conley was a guest of honor at the Minnesota Vikings game on Sunday

Conley, who turns 37 on Oct. 11, was a guest of honor at the Vikings game and received the go-ahead to sound the Gjallarhorn inside U.S. Bank Stadium, as Minnesota went on to upset the San Francisco 49ers, 23-17.

However, when Conley got home, he noticed his house had been burglarized when he saw that his back windows had been smashed. From Paul Walsh of the Minnesota Star Tribune:

“The break-in at Conley’s sprawling residence in Medina occurred mid-afternoon and was the second of three carried out that day by at least two suspects while the homes were unoccupied, said Police Chief Jason Nelson. In each instance, the chief said, the thieves got away with a yet-to-be determined amount of jewelry.

“‘The preliminary investigation indicates that all the residences were unoccupied at the time of the burglaries,’ [the Medina Police Department] said. ‘Access is believed to be gained by breaking out windows on the rear of the residences. In all three burglaries there was jewelry taken from the master bedroom areas.'”

Conley’s home may have been surveilled beforehand by the perpetrators leading up to the burglary

Additionally, the suspects approached the houses from the rear, broke in through lower-level windows, and entered primary bedrooms. They bagged what jewels they could, and the thieves were out within five minutes, the chief said.

According to Walsh’s report, the perpetrators “may have done some surveillance or figured out some patterns” of the people whose homes were struck, Nelson said.

In other words, Conley didn’t seem to be targeted directly, rather he was caught up in affluent homes that were hit on Sunday. The 18-year NBA veteran was just part of a string of burglaries in the area recently.

Furthermore, Conley was sporting the No. 10 he wears on the basketball court during Minnesota’s pregame rallying call. His home was burglarized about a half hour after the Vikings defeated the 49ers.

Of course, the Timberwolves did not comment on the theft.

Conley is working out in Minnesota as the Wolves prepare for training camp, which opens on Oct. 1. In fact, the Timberwolves open the 2024-25 season at the Los Angeles Lakers on Oct. 22.