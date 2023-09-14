NBA championship odds for the 2023-24 season are featured here from the BetOnline sportsbook. The Boston Celtics (+500) and Denver Nuggets (+500) hold the best odds to win the 2024 championship. Check out the full list below for all 30 teams.

The 2023-24 NBA regular season runs from Oct. 24, 2023, through Apr. 14, 2024. The NBA will hold its inaugural in-season tournament from Nov. 3 to Dec. 9. All games except the final count toward the regular season standings.

The 2024 NBA All-Star Game is scheduled for Feb. 18, 2024, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The play-in tournament is scheduled for April 16-19, and the playoffs are set to begin on April 20. The NBA Finals are scheduled to start on June 6, 2024.

NBA Championship Odds For The 2023-24 Season: Boston Celtics, Denver Nuggets Hold Best Odds To Win 2024 Title

NBA Team Odds Play Boston Celtics +500 Denver Nuggets +500 Phoenix Suns +650 Milwaukee Bucks +700 Miami Heat +800 Los Angeles Lakers +1000 Golden State Warriors +1100 Los Angeles Clippers +1600 Philadelphia 76ers +2000 Dallas Mavericks +2200 Cleveland Cavaliers +2500 Memphis Grizzlies +2600 Sacramento Kings +3500 New Orleans Pelicans +5000 New York Knicks +5000 Oklahoma City Thunder +6000 Atlanta Hawks +6600 Minnesota Timberwolves +6600 San Antonio Spurs +8000 Brooklyn Nets +10000 Toronto Raptors +10000 Chicago Bulls +12500 Houston Rockets +12500 Indiana Pacers +15000 Orlando Magic +15000 Utah Jazz +15000 Portland Trail Blazers +20000 Detroit Pistons +25000 Washington Wizards +25000 Charlotte Hornets +30000

Boston Celtics (+500)

Last season, the Boston Celtics went 57-25 and lost to the Miami Heat in seven games of the Eastern Conference Finals. Naturally, Boston made changes this offseason. As part of a three-team trade in June, the C’s acquired Kristaps Porzingis from the Washington Wizards after the All-Star center opted into his $36 million contract for 2023-24.

The Celtics then traded 2022 DPOY Marcus Smart to the Memphis Grizzlies. In the trade, the C’s also sent their 35th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft to Washington. The Wizards received Danilo Gallinari, Julian Phillips, and Mike Muscala from the Celtics as well. Furthermore, Memphis then sent its 2023 and 2024 first-round picks to Boston.

Next, Boston signed former Toronto Raptors guard Dalano Banton to a two-year, $4.2 million contract. Banton, 23, was selected 46th overall by the Raptors in the 2021 NBA Draft out of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Jaylen Brown, 26, also agreed to a five-year supermax extension worth up to $304 million with the Celtics. The deal is fully guaranteed with a trade kicker and no player option. This is the richest annual contract in NBA history.

Brown is now under contract through the 2028-29 season. Meanwhile, Jayson Tatum will be eligible for a five-year contract extension next summer worth over $300 million.

Are the Celtics’ NBA championship odds too high? Boston could still very well win the Eastern Conference in 2024, but only time will tell if losing Marcus Smart was a bad move.

Denver Nuggets (+500)

Moreover, the Denver Nuggets won their first NBA title in their 47-year history last season against the Miami Heat. Nikola Jokic finished as MVP runner-up in the 2022-23 season, but the five-time All-Star went on to win his first NBA Finals MVP and NBA championship ring. During the offseason, he also won Best NBA Player at the 2023 ESPYS.

Now, Denver’s win total for the 2023-24 season is set at 54.5 wins. The Nuggets ended 2022-23 with a 53-29 record. Denver is capable of repeating in 2024, but the Western Conference favorites lost a few vital pieces this offseason.

During the 2023 free agency, Bruce Brown Jr. declined his $7.77 million player option and inked a two-year, $45 million contract with the Indiana Pacers.

However, the champs’ biggest loss this offseason was arguably Jeff Green. Of course, Green signed a two-year, $16 million contract with the Houston Rockets. The veteran forward played 56 games during the regular season and appeared in all 20 of Denver’s playoff games.

Green saw almost 20 minutes per game in coach Michael Malone’s rotation. Similar to the Celtics, the Nuggets could take a step back in terms of overall wins. This all depends on whether or not the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns can emerge as legitimate title threats.

Phoenix Suns (+650)

The Phoenix Suns hold third-shortest NBA championship odds for the 2023-24 season. Out of all 30 NBA teams, the Suns have undergone more changes this offseason than any other top contender.

In February, Mat Ishbia and Justin Ishbia became the official new owners after Robert Sarver sold the Suns and WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury club. In the 2022-23 season, the Suns went 45-37 and ranked fourth overall in the Western Conference standings.

During the second round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, Phoenix lost in six games to the Denver Nuggets. More importantly, Denver won 125-100 at Footprint Center in Game 6. Phoenix suffered a blowout loss on its home court in the semifinals for the second straight year.

The Suns fired head coach Monty Williams two days following their postseason exit after four seasons with the team. On June 6, the Suns hired former Los Angeles Lakers coach Frank Vogel.

During the 2023 offseason, the Wizards traded Bradley Beal, Jordan Goodwin, and Isaiah Todd to the Suns for Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, six second-round draft picks (2024-28, 2030), four first-round draft picks (2024, 2026, 2028, 2030), and $3.5 million cash. Paul was then traded to the Golden State Warriors.

Phoenix also signed center Drew Eubanks (two-year, $5 million), forward Keita Bates-Diop (two-year, $5 million), center Chimezie Metu (one-year, $2.35 million), forward Bol Bol (one-year, $2.17 million), forward Yuta Watanabe (two-year, $5 million), and forward Toumani Camara (four-year, $7.64 million). Plus, the Suns inked deals with guards Eric Gordon (two-year, $6.55 million), Damion Lee (two-year, $5.37 million), and Josh Okogie (two-year, $5.77 million). Not to mention, Phoenix traded forward Isaiah Todd, a 2024 first-round draft pick, and a 2030 first-rounder for a 2025 second-round pick, a 2028 second-round pick, and a 2029 second-rounder. There was a lot to unpack here. If bettors feel confident in trusting the Suns to win it all, go for it.

