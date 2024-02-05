Chicago Bulls center Andre Drummond is drawing trade interest from the Boston Celtics, Dallas Mavericks, Los Angeles Lakers, and Phoenix Suns. Drummond, 30, is currently in his 12th season. The NBA trade deadline is this Thursday, Feb. 8 at 3 p.m. ET.

“One Bulls player who could be dealt, however, is center Andre Drummond, who’s drawn trade interest from the Celtics, Mavericks, Lakers, and Suns. The Rockets also considered making a run at Drummond before acquiring Steven Adams,” said Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.

Referring to a couple of NBA betting sites, the Celtics remain the odds-on favorite to win this season’s championship. Sportsbooks are still showing great odds for the Denver Nuggets and Suns.

REPORT: Andre Drummond has drawn trade interest from the Celtics, Mavericks, Lakers and Suns, per @MikeAScotto pic.twitter.com/X4CI6y7BqX — ChicagoBullsCentral (@BullsCentraI) February 5, 2024



The Celtics are working to trade their “minimum contract players” to strengthen their bench heading into the playoffs. Utah’s Kelly Olynyk and Washington’s Delon Wright are also among Boston’s trade targets, per sources.

Through 50 games (seven starts) this season, Drummond is averaging 6.8 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.2 steals, and 14.3 minutes per game. He’s shooting 55.3% from the field and 55.8% at the foul line as well.

The 6-foot-11 big man made 21 starts for the Lakers in the 2020-21 season.

Drummond recorded his 45th career NBA game with at least 20 points and 20 rebounds in Chicago’s 118-113 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Dec. 26. No other active player has more than 16.

The two-time All-Star leads Kevin Love (16), Karl-Anthony Towns (12), Clint Capela (11), Nikola Jokic (11), DeAndre Jordan (10), Anthony Davis (10), Rudy Gobert (9), Nikola Vucevic (8), and Giannis Antetokounmpo (8).

In Chicago’s win against Atlanta, the UConn product posted season highs of 24 points and 25 rebounds, along with one assist, three steals, and two blocks in 39 minutes as a starter.

Tonight is Andre Drummond’s 45th career game with 20+ points and 20+ rebounds. No other active player has more than 16: https://t.co/vYektnw9FY pic.twitter.com/pWPW183ctU — Basketball Reference (@bball_ref) December 27, 2023



Drummond shot 11-of-13 (84.6%) from the floor and made a pair of free throws. It was the most rebounds by a Bulls player since Ben Wallace (27 vs. Milwaukee Bucks on Dec. 15, 2006).

It was also Drummond’s first start of the season and first start since the Brooklyn Nets’ 116-112 first-round loss to the Celtics in Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs. This was his first regular-season start since Brooklyn’s 134-126 regular-season finale loss against the Indiana Pacers on April 10, 2022.

The last time he grabbed 25 rebounds in a single game was during the Philadelphia 76ers’ 103-96 loss to the Knicks on Nov. 8, 2021. His 24 points were the most he’s scored in a game since putting up 27 in the Lakers’ 127-115 win over Utah on April 17, 2021.