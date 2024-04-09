Main Page
NBA Western Conference Clinch Scenarios For Tuesday, April 9
Four NBA teams in the Western Conference can secure either a playoff or play-in spot on Tuesday, April 9. The Dallas Mavericks (48-30) will clinch a playoff spot with a win and a loss by either the Phoenix Suns (46-32) or New Orleans Pelicans (46-32).
Dallas will win the Southwest Division title with a win and a New Orleans loss. Next, the Golden State Warriors (43-35) are locked into a play-in game with a loss or with a New Orleans win and victory by either Phoenix or the Sacramento Kings (45-33).
The Los Angeles Clippers (50-28) will lock up a playoff spot with a win or a New Orleans loss as well. The Clippers can clinch the Pacific Division title with a win at Phoenix.
Additionally, the Los Angeles Lakers (45-34) can clinch a play-in tournament spot with a loss and with victories by any two of the Suns, Pelicans, and Kings. The Lakers have a 2-1 lead over the Warriors in the regular-season series.
2024 NBA Playoffs begin April 20, Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets lead Western Conference
The Minnesota Timberwolves (54-24) and Denver Nuggets (54-24) are tied for the best record in the Western Conference. Denver is a conference-best 37-13 against West opponents.
The No. 3-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder (53-25) trail both teams by a single game. Furthermore, the Clippers trail OKC by three games. Dallas is also fifth followed by Phoenix. The Mavs are an NBA-best 9-1 in their last 10 games.
Of course, the top six teams in each conference will secure playoff spots. Teams that finish seventh through 10th in each conference have to participate in the play-in tournament next week to determine the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds.
The 2024 NBA Play-In Tournament runs from Tuesday, April 16 through Friday, April 19. The 2024 NBA Playoffs begin Saturday, April 20. Game 1 of the 2024 NBA Finals begins Thursday, June 6.
Referring to a couple of NBA betting sites, the Boston Celtics (62-16) remain the front-runners to win the championship. Sportsbooks are still showing great odds for the Nuggets, Clippers, and Milwaukee Bucks (47-31).
