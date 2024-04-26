Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic has scored 976 points across his six-year playoff career, the third most of all time through 30 postseason games in NBA history.

Michael Jordan still leads the list with 1,091 points in 30 playoff games from 1984-85 through 1988-89, followed by Wilt Chamberlain (1,061 points in 30 games from 1959-60 to 1963-64).

In Dallas’ 96-93 win over the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 2 of its 2023 first-round playoff series, Doncic recorded 32 points, six rebounds, and nine assists in 45 minutes of action.

With two games in this series, Luka Dončić has now appeared in 30 career playoff games. With 976 points, he’s 3rd all-time in points scored in a player’s first 30 playoff games…courtesy of @Stathead. And poised to reach 1,000 playoff points as soon as tonight. pic.twitter.com/86dHPEXypm — Mark Followill (@MFollowill) April 26, 2024

“For sure it’s more physical, refs not calling that many fouls,” said Doncic, who finished 11-of-26 (42.3%) shooting from the field and 5-of-14 (35.7%) from 3-point range. “It’s the playoffs. I think they’re just letting [us] play, which is fine. It’s just got to be the same on both ends.”

Through two playoff games this postseason, Doncic is averaging 32.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, 7.5 assists, 1.0 steal, and 44.1 minutes per game while shooting 42.3% from the floor, 34.6% from deep, and 85.7% at the foul line.

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic poised to reach 1,000 career playoff points in Game 3 on Friday night

“When he’s playing at that level, [his teammates] have to step up too. They understand the responsibility of their leader. When he’s gonna play defense and participate, they have to be able to do the same thing,” Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said of Doncic.

Additionally, Doncic finished Game 2 holding his matchups to 6-of-24 (25%) shooting overall (2-9 from downtown). For the series, his defense has limited the shooting of three Clippers stars in particular — Kawhi Leonard and Paul George (1-4 each) and James Harden (4-11).

Doncic, Harden, and Tyler Herro are the only players in NBA history to put up at least 24 points, five rebounds, 14 assists, and six 3-pointers in a playoff game, according to the Basketball-Reference database.

Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving also added 23 points in Tuesday night’s victory. Dallas outscored the Clippers 42-32 in the paint and held Los Angeles to just 8-of-30 (26.7%) shooting from beyond the arc.

“We played 48 minutes of physical basketball,” Kidd added. “Both teams were under 100. It was ’90s basketball at its best.”

Dallas hosts the Clippers in Game 3 on Friday night.