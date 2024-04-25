Naz Reid Wins 2023-24 NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award

Naz Reid was named the 2023-24 NBA Sixth Man of the Year on Wednesday night, becoming the first Minnesota Timberwolves player to win the award. He is the third center to receive it, joining Bill Walton (1986) and Montrezl Harrell (2020).

Reid, 24, appeared in 81 games and made 14 starts in the regular season. The 6-foot-9 center averaged career highs of 13.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 24.2 minutes per game.

The LSU product shot 47.7% from the field and a career-best 41.4% from 3-point range as well. He helped Minnesota finish with the second-best record (56-26) in franchise history and clinch the third seed in the Western Conference.

The 10-point difference between the first- and second-place finishers is the smallest margin in Kia NBA Sixth Man of the Year balloting under the current voting format, which began with the 2002-03 season. https://t.co/ABsbahTqKg — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 24, 2024

Naz Reid also became the third undrafted player to win the award, joining John Starks (1997) and Darrell Armstrong (1999). During the regular season, he posted three games off the bench with at least 25 points in each.

“Blessed to be in this situation,” Reid told TNT in an interview.

“It’s special,” Reid said of his relationship with Wolves fans. “It’s one of a kind, something that you obviously dream of, especially at the highest level. They’ve seen me work since Day 1 … I think just being with me, that’s super special.”

Reid bested Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk. Reid and Monk had the same number of second-place (39) and third-place (10) votes. The finalists had only a 10-point difference (352 to 342) between them. Reid received 45 first-place votes, while Monk had 43.

According to NBA Communications, the 10-point difference between Reid and Monk was the smallest margin in NBA Sixth Man of the Year balloting under the current voting format, which began in the 2002-03 season.

Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis was a distant third with five first-place votes and 82 total points. Los Angeles Clippers guard Norman Powell finished fourth with two first-place votes. Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic was the last player to receive first-place votes, with a total of four in fifth place.

Monk, 26, averaged career highs of 15.4 points and 5.1 assists with Sacramento. The reserve guard helped the Kings clinch their second consecutive winning season, the ninth overall since moving to Sacramento from Kansas City in 1985.

Portis, 29, averaged 13.8 points and 7.4 rebounds while playing in all 82 games for the Bucks. This marks the time in four years that Portis has received votes for NBA Sixth Man of the Year. He finished third last year behind then-Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon and then-New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley.

On Tuesday, Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey was named the NBA’s Most Improved Player of the Year, the first of the league’s season awards to be handed out over the next few weeks.

The NBA Clutch Player of the Year award will be presented Thursday and Coach of the Year on Sunday. Most Valuable Player, Defensive Player of the Year, and Rookie of the Year are scheduled to be announced in the weeks ahead, in addition to the All-NBA, All-Defensive and All-Rookie Teams.

Naz Reid opted to remain with the Timberwolves last summer by signing a three-year, $42 million deal in free agency. Considering his stats and latest sixth-man accomplishment, the contract is a bargain for Minnesota.