After missing out on two games, Damian Lillard finally recovered for Game 6 of his team’s matchups against the Pacers, but it wasn’t enough to keep the Bucks from being eliminated 4-2 in the series. This Thursday evening, Milwaukee fell 120 to 98, and the former Portland star lamented the fact that his squad has been shorthanded throughout the playoffs.

Once the game was over, the veteran told the press that he wouldn’t feel satisfied going into the summer without knowing that he did everything in his power to help his team out. Despite his 28-point performance, he needed more help to match with Indiana’s powerful offence.

“I don’t think I would’ve went into the summer feeling good about much if I felt like I let the team go out there and me not at least try,” said Dame, who also posted two rebounds and four assists.

The thing is, his co-star Giannis Antetokounmpo missed out on the entire playoff series due to a left calf strain, which he has been suffering since April 9. Lillard admitted it had been frustrating to have him all regular season long, and then compete without him when they needed it the most.

He was convinced that with the Greek alongside him, the result would’ve been different. “It’s definitely disappointing because you know how much better of a team we are when he’s on the floor and how much things change when he’s on the floor,” the 33-year-old confessed.

“You play an entire 82-game season,” he kept at it. “You go through training camp, you go through all the ups and downs of a NBA regular season, and you get to the point where, all right, now we’re going to play for everything. And you’re not whole. You don’t have the best opportunity to reach where you want reach. So it is frustrating, it’s disappointing, but it’s part of the game.”

Dame wasn’t the only player who blamed injuries for their disappointing postseason, as Malik Beasley joined in. “This just sucks. It sucks, man. I don’t even know what to think. I’m not worried about where I’m going to be next year,” the guard said. “I’m worried about, I’m more concerned that we just got beat in the first round. I came here for a championship. I bet on myself. I bet that we would win, and we just came up short.”

Milwaukee has lost to a lower seed in the first round for a second-straight postseason

Despite immense investment, including the trade for Damian Lillard at the start of the campaign, the Bucks have disappointed this season yet again. This was the second-consecutive year in which they’ve lost to a lower seed in the playoff’s first round, which was reason enough to fire coach Mike Budenholzer last summer.

“It’s rare, usually right after the year you want to take a break,” current coach Doc Rivers said. “I can’t wait to get started. To get to camp and be able to put all the things we think we need.”

Despite changing coaches and having mixed results throughout his first campaign outside of Portland, Lillard still feels proud of what he has accomplished in Milwaukee this first year. Now, he can’t help but feel excited to have an entire preseason with his club.

“It was a roller-coaster of a year, but I think for me personally, it was a year of growth more than anything,” Dame shared. “It’s been some hard times. I haven’t denied that one time this year. Basketball and personally, it’s been some hard times, but it’s never been an issue with Milwaukee.”