Milwaukee Bucks star Damian Lillard (knee) has been upgraded from doubtful to questionable ahead of Thursday’s Game 6 of the Eastern Conference first-round playoff series against the Indiana Pacers.

Lillard has sat out the past two games with a right Achilles injury for Milwaukee. Game 6 is a must win for the Bucks, who trail 3-2 in the best-of-seven series. Lillard averaged 32.3 points in the first three playoff games.

On the NBA’s official 12:30 p.m. EST injury report, Damian Lillard has been upgraded to questionable for Game 6 tonight in Indianapolis. Giannis Antetokounmpo is still listed as doubtful. https://t.co/5GDoVxKwlL — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) May 2, 2024

Additionally, two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo remains doubtful on the Bucks’ injury report, as he continues to deal with the calf injury that has kept him sidelined since April 9.

On Tuesday, coach Doc Rivers described Lillard and Antetokounmpo as “very, very, very close” to playing.

NBA insiders are reporting that Antetokounmpo and Lillard are both working to try to play Thursday. However, it remains unclear whether either star will be available to play.

Without Lillard and Antetokounmpo in the lineup for Game 5, Khris Middleton and Bobby Portis scored 29 points apiece in Milwaukee’s 115-92 victory over Indiana on Tuesday.

The win made the Bucks the first team in NBA history to win a playoff game while missing their top two scorers from the regular season.

“They’re into it,” Middleton said about Lillard and Antetokounmpo’s support from the bench. “They’re cheering us on, encouraging us. Whenever they see little something in the game, they speak to us about it.

“They’re encouraging us. … It’s great to have their support on the bench. I wish they were out there with us, but in due time, hopefully they’ll be out there soon.”

Milwaukee is 0-5 in its last five road games and 1-5 against the spread in its past six games played in May. The Bucks are 4-2 ATS in their previous six games played against a Central Division opponent as well.

Meanwhile, Indiana is 7-3 in its past 10 contests and 4-2 in its last six games played on a Thursday. The Pacers are also 5-1 ATS in their previous six games played in the month of May.

NBA sportsbooks show the Bucks as 6.5-point underdogs at Indiana ahead of Game 6. Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Pacers hold a 57.5% chance of closing out the series on their home court.