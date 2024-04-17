Giannis Antetokounmpo (Calf) to Miss Start of Bucks-Pacers Series

Giannis Antetokounmpo (left calf strain) is expected to remain out through the start of the Milwaukee Bucks’ Eastern Conference first-round playoff series against the Indiana Pacers.

However, Antetokounmpo could return sometime later in the series. The two-time MVP has been undergoing “around-the-clock treatment on the calf,” according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

ESPN Sources: The Milwaukee Bucks are preparing to be without two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo for the start of their opening round series against the Indiana Pacers, but are hopeful treatment on his left calf strain will allow him to return sometime later in the series. pic.twitter.com/8p0wCiRSRl — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 16, 2024



“Until we know if he’s playing or not, we’re going to prepare as if he’s not playing,” Bucks forward Khris Middleton said after practice Tuesday. “Simple as that.”

Of course, Antetokounmpo was not the only Milwaukee star that was sidelined during Tuesday’s practice. Bucks coach Doc Rivers said Damian Lillard sat out after dealing with groin and adductor injuries near the end of the regular season.

Rivers said Lillard received an MRI that came back clean. Lillard hinted following Sunday’s regular-season finale in Orlando that he would likely play injured for the rest of the season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) is the first NBA player to average 30 PPG on 60% shooting in a season

“We feel like — let’s get him a little more rest,” Rivers said. “He’s still doing conditioning and stuff like that. … We went [5-on-5] a lot today, and we didn’t want him out there.”

“We want him to be as close to 100% as possible if you can be that at this point.”

Antetokounmpo missed the final three regular-season games after crumpling to the floor with a noncontact injury a week ago against the Celtics. It was confirmed that his left Achilles tendon is fully intact.

In 73 games (all starts) this season, Antetokounmpo averaged 30.4 points, 11.5 rebounds, a career-high 6.5 assists, 1.2 steals, 1.1 blocks, and 35.2 minutes per game. Plus, he shot a career-best 61.1% from the floor.

Moreover, Antetokounmpo is the first player in NBA history to average 30 points per game on 60% shooting, according to the Basketball-Reference database.

He’s a freak. He’s the greatest player alive. pic.twitter.com/TQNlB8dogD — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) April 13, 2024



Furthermore, Indiana is 3-10 in its last 13 road meetings with Milwaukee. Though, the Bucks are 2-6 in their past eight contests and 2-9 against the spread in their previous 11 games played in April.

The third-seeded Bucks host the sixth-seeded Pacers in their first-round playoff series on Sunday. The Pacers won four of five regular-season games against the Bucks.

In Milwaukee’s 140-126 win over Indiana on Dec. 13, Antetokounmpo recorded a career-high 64 points on only 28 field goal attempts. It was the most points scored with fewer than 30 field goal attempts in a game in NBA history.

He missed all three 3-point attempts and finished 24-of-32 (75%) shooting at the foul line. The Greek Freak ended his outing with 14 rebounds, three assists, four steals, and one block in 38 minutes of action.