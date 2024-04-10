Giannis Antetokounmpo Avoids ACL Injury, Suffers Calf Strain

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo underwent a procedure after Tuesday night’s 104-91 victory over the Boston Celtics to confirm that his left Achilles tendon is fully intact, but his left calf strain will require 1-2 weeks to heal.

Antetokounmpo exited Tuesday’s game in the third quarter after dropping to the floor while grabbing at his left leg. The eight-time All-Star’s teammates helped carry him off the court and toward the locker room.

Bucks coach Doc Rivers said after the game that Antetokounmpo was undergoing an MRI exam on his calf and also would have his Achilles tendon tested. Before the news, Rivers was asked about his concern level.

“High, I would say that,” Rivers said. “He’s Giannis. I think everyone probably feels the same way as I do right now. We’re just going to hope for the best.”

The Bucks (48-31) had lost four consecutive games entering Tuesday, their longest losing streak since December 2022. Milwaukee holds a one-game lead over the New York Knicks (47-32) for the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging a career-high 6.5 assists, shooting a career-best 61.1% from field

In Milwaukee’s 140-126 win over the Indiana Pacers on Dec. 13, Antetokounmpo recorded a career-high 64 points on only 28 field goal attempts, the most points scored with fewer than 30 field goal attempts in a game in NBA history. His 64 points were a franchise record as well.

Antetokounmpo, 29, missed all three 3-point attempts and finished 24-of-32 (75%) shooting at the foul line. The 11-year veteran also ended his impressive outing with 14 rebounds, three assists, four steals, and one block in 38 minutes of action.

After an MRI, Giannis Antetokounmpo’s left Achilles tendon is fully intact and his return to play will come with how quickly his left calf strain heals, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 10, 2024



Through 23 starts this season, the two-time MVP is averaging 30.4 points, 11.5 rebounds, a career-high 6.5 assists, 1.2 steals, 1.1 blocks, and 35.2 minutes per game. The five-time All-Defensive member is shooting a career-best 61.1% from the field.

The Milwaukee Bucks have three games remaining on their regular-season schedule, starting with Wednesday’s home game against the Orlando Magic. Milwaukee visits the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday before ending its regular season Sunday in Orlando.

The first round of the NBA playoffs begins April 20.