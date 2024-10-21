Bucks’ Khris Middleton (Ankles) Expected to Miss Season Opener

Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton is expected to miss Wednesday’s season opener against the Philadelphia 76ers, sources informed ESPN’s Shams Charania on Monday.

Middleton, 33, will be out to start the NBA season as he rehabs from offseason ankle surgeries. The Bucks are “cautiously progressing” the three-time All-Star toward a return, per Charania.

Middleton did not appear in a preseason game and still hasn’t been cleared to participate in the team’s 5-on-5 scrimmages at practice. However, he was participating in 3-on-3 scrimmages for most of the preseason.

Bucks coach Doc Rivers said over the weekend that Middleton has been limited in practice since Wednesday.

Taurean Prince has been filling in in the starting lineup during the preseason during Middleton’s absence. Middleton sprained his left ankle in a Feb. 6 game against the Phoenix Suns after he landed on Kevin Durant’s foot following a jump shot.

Middleton then missed the next 16 games with the injury. His ankle injury lingered all season. The Texas A&M product underwent surgery on it after Milwaukee’s season ended in May.

Additionally, he suffered a right ankle injury during Game 2 of the Bucks’ first-round playoff loss to the Indiana Pacers. Although the injury kept him from practicing in the postseason, he played through it to average 24.7 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 4.7 assists.

According to Basketball-Reference, Middleton has only appeared in 88 regular-season games across the past two seasons due to a number of lingering injuries.

In April 2022, he sprained his knee during the Bucks’ first-round playoff series. The South Carolina native went on to undergo wrist surgery during the 2022 offseason.

Then last summer, he had right knee surgery and was kept on a minutes restriction in 2023-24.

In 55 games (all starts) last season, Middleton averaged 15.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 27 minutes per contest while shooting 49.3% from the field, 38.1% from 3-point range, and 83.3% at the free throw line.