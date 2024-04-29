The Minnesota Timberwolves completed their first-round series sweep of the Phoenix Suns on Sunday, earning their third playoff series win and first series sweep in franchise history.

More importantly, the Timberwolves swept the Suns for their first four-game sweep in Minnesota professional sports history. That includes the Wolves, Wild, and Twins as well as the North Stars and Minneapolis Lakers.

It was also the Wolves’ first playoff series win since defeating the Sacramento Kings in seven games of the 2004 Western Conference semifinals. Minnesota had lost its previous three first-round series.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, the Timberwolves hold fourth-shortest odds to win the championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Boston Celtics, Denver Nuggets, and Dallas Mavericks.

The Timberwolves were founded in 1989. The club is currently playing in its 35th season.

“It was like — you’ve got to beat us, and I showed them,” said Anthony Edwards, who scored 31 of his 40 points in the second half of Minnesota’s 122-116 victory in Game 4 on Sunday.

Timberwolves coach Chris Finch exited late in the fourth quarter of Game 4 after a collision with Mike Conley

Edwards added nine rebounds, six assists, one steal, and two blocks in 41 minutes of action. He finished 13-of-23 (56.5%) shooting from the field, 7-of-13 (53.8%) from 3-point range, and 7-of-10 (70%) at the free throw line.

“We’ve watched him grow, evolve as a leader, as a player, as a man. It’s been fun,” said Minnesota center Rudy Gobert, who ended his outing with nine points, five rebounds, and two blocks.

Karl-Anthony Towns put up 28 points, a game-high 10 rebounds, and three assists in 39 minutes played.

Game 4 marked the sixth playoff game in which Edwards and Towns each scored at least 20 points, tying the franchise record for the most by any duo.

Furthermore, Timberwolves coach Chris Finch left the game late in the fourth after an inadvertent collision with guard Mike Conley. The team said he had a ruptured patellar tendon in his right knee.

Assistant coach Micah Nori took over for Finch for the final 1:41. Minnesota outscored Phoenix 32-24 in the fourth quarter and shot a decent 15-for-36 (41.7%) from downtown.

“Everybody has their role, everybody has each other’s back,” Nori said. “I know it sounds corny, but it’s just next man up, even with the coaching staff.”

For the Timberwolves’ second-round playoff series, they will play either the Nuggets or Los Angeles Lakers beginning Saturday, May 4 or Monday, May 6. Denver currently leads its first-round series 3-1.