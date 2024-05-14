Cam Christie was one of the 78 players invited to attend the 2024 NBA Draft Combine. But more than that, many draft experts view Christie as a potential first round pick. In his lone season at Minnesota, the brother of NBA wing Max Christie shot 39.1% from three on 5.4 attempts per game. At 6-6, NBA teams are hoping that the younger Christie can bring a blend of size and shooting that everyone in today’s game is desperately searching for.

I caught up with Christie and talked to him about his relationship with his brother Max, his preparation for the draft, where he sees himself fitting in the NBA, and so much more.

In college, you shot 39.1% from three. This percentage is 7.4% better than mark posted by your brother, Max, in his lone season at Michigan State. How did you end up being the better shooting Christie brother?

Christie: “I don’t know. It’s just a lot of irrational confidence in myself and the work I put in. I just never let any bad shooting day affect me. I’m always ready to shoot the next shot. Stuff like that. Over the course of time, that has helped put me over the top. He’s still a great shooter, though.”

Unlike many prospects coming into the draft process, you have the advantage of having a sibling who is already playing in the NBA. How much have you been leaning on Max to help guide you through all of this? And how much an advantage do you think it gives you?

Christie: “I ask a lot of questions about it. It would be dumb not to. He’s been through everything that I’m about to go through. So, yeah, I think I have a unique perspective coming into this process because I know someone directly who has already been through it.

What have you been working on since your college career ended in March? Do you think your game has improved significantly since then?

Christie: “I’ve definitely been trying to get better. One of the biggest things I have been doing is looking back at my film from my college season. I’m really trying to attack my weaknesses. I’m trying to get stronger, work on my finishing, etc. I’m also making sure to sharpen up my strengths – like sharpening up my shooting. Obviously, the 3-point line is further in the NBA, so I want to get used to that. But mainly, you want to use this time to focus on the things you need to get better at.”

As you are getting ready to workout for teams, what do you think is more important: highlighting how strong your strengths are or showing how much you have improved on your weaknesses?

Christie: “I think it is probably better to grow in the areas that you may be weaker in.For example, if you are a really good shooter, teams have already seen that you can shoot.So, at workouts, what they want to see is that you have improved your defense or your finishing. The shooting is always going to be there. So, I think it is more important to show that you have improved in the other areas.”

Which NBA players do you watch and try to emulate the most?

Christie: “Yeah, for sure. I watch a lot of Devin Booker. I think we both have a unique ability to stop on a dime, rise up, and flow into a pull-up jumper. So, I try to take things from that. I also watch a lot of Luka Doncic. I love the way that he plays with pace and uses his body. I want to try to take great things from different players and mesh that into my own game.”

How has your personal experience at the NBA Combine been so far?

Christie: “It is a really cool experience. There are only a select few individuals who get to participate in this event. So, I’m very blessed for that. The most important thing is that I don’t worry too much about how I perform here because, at the end of the day, it is only a smart part of the whole equation.”

Which NBA teams do you think would be the best fit for your specific set of skills?

Christie: “No, I don’t think there is a specific team for me. I think I fit well with every team. I’m willing to do whatever role they ask me to do. Whatever team gets me, they will just be getting a really hard worker.”