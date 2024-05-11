Anthony Edwards became the fourth Minnesota Timberwolves player to score at least 200 points in a single postseason, joining Kevin Garnett, Latrell Sprewell, and Sam Cassell, during Friday night’s 117-90 Game 3 loss to the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference second-round playoff series.

However, it was an underwhelming performance by Edwards at Target Center. The two-time All-Star guard had 19 points, six rebounds, and five assists in 37 minutes of action. He finished 8-of-15 (53.3%) shooting from the field, 3-of-8 (37.5%) from 3-point range, and never attempted a free throw.

Kevin Garnett. Latrell Sprewell. Sam Cassell. Anthony Edwards. In just his 7th game of the Playoffs, Ant becomes the 4th player in @Timberwolves franchise history to score 200+ PTS in a single postseason! 🐺#NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel pic.twitter.com/YgmAc4Cyzf — NBA (@NBA) May 11, 2024

“I’ll take the blame for this loss. I came out with no energy at all. I can’t afford to do that for my team. And I let my team down, coaches down, fans down,” Edwards said. “I’ll be ready Sunday.”

In Minnesota’s 106-99 Game 1 win over Denver last Saturday, Edwards recorded a playoff career-high 43 points on 17-of-29 (58.6%) shooting from the floor, 3-of-7 (42.9%) from beyond the arc, and a perfect 6-of-6 (100%) at the foul line.

Anthony Edwards has career-high playoff totals this postseason of 213 points, 47 rebounds, 40 assists, and 11 steals

Through 18 playoff games this postseason, Edwards is averaging 29 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 1.5 steals, 1.3 blocks, and 38.9 minutes per game. His current playoff totals this postseason are career highs of 213 points, 47 rebounds, 40 assists, and 11 steals.

With Friday night’s Game 3 victory, Denver faces a manageable 2-1 series deficit against the Timberwolves. Nikola Jokic, now a three-time MVP, ended his outing with 24 points, 14 rebounds, and nine assists. Michael Porter Jr. added 21 points as well.

“We earned the right to be talked about, but at the end of the day, we knew they were going to try and make it a series,” said Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who put up six points in 26 minutes off the bench for the Wolves.

“I’ve always been confident. … It’s not cocky, it’s not arrogance. I’m just a confident person.” 🤷‍♂️ Anthony Edwards sets the record straight. (via @malika_andrews) pic.twitter.com/WdmveA1Wpt — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) May 10, 2024

The Nuggets became the 30th team in the history of the NBA playoffs to lose the first two games at home in a best-of-seven series. Only five have rallied to win.

After Minnesota’s Game 2 victory in Denver, Edwards told ESPN’s Malika Andrews: “I’ve always been confident. It’s not cocky, it’s not arrogance. I’m just a confident person.”

Minnesota is aiming for its first conference finals appearance since 2004.

The Timberwolves host the Nuggets in Game 4 on Sunday.