Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards has scored a total of 503 points in 17 career playoff games, the seventh fewest games needed to reach 500 points in NBA history.

Only six other players have scored at least 500 points in fewer games: Michael Jordan (14), Rick Barry (15), Wilt Chamberlain (15), Bob McAdoo (15), Luka Doncic (16), and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (16).

Per multiple NBA betting sites, the Timberwolves now hold second-best championship odds below the Boston Celtics. Sportsbooks are still showing great odds for the Oklahoma City Thunder and New York Knicks.

Anthony Edwards has scored 503 points in 17 playoff games (29.6 PPG). Only 6 players in NBA history have reached 500 PTS in fewer games. pic.twitter.com/HXUOCG3ceJ — StatMamba (@StatMamba) May 7, 2024

Edwards, 22, is averaging 35 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.5 steals, and 67.7% true shooting through two playoff games against the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference second-round series.

“It worked in our favor tonight, man. That’s all that was,” Edwards told reporters, following Minnesota’s 106-80 Game 2 win over Denver on Monday night.

“We made shots. They didn’t. That’s the defending champs over there. So, they’re not going to come out and play like that again in Game 3.”

Edwards is currently the Timberwolves’ all-time leader in 30-point playoff games with nine. The two-time All-Star passed Kevin Garnett to set the franchise mark in Game 4 of Minnesota’s first-round series against the Phoenix Suns.

More importantly, the Wolves won Game 2 at Denver without their best defender, 7-foot-1 center Rudy Gobert, who was back in Minneapolis for the birth of his son.

Minnesota outscored the Nuggets 33-15 in the second quarter. Denver was also held to just 29-of-83 (34.9%) shooting from the field and 9-of-30 (30%) from 3-point range.

“[Anthony Edwards is] not waiting. That’s what’s different about him. … He wants it right now. He wants to be the best.” —Mike Conley on watching teammate Anthony Edwards grow into an NBA superstar 💪 (🎥: @PatMcAfeeShow) pic.twitter.com/yUdf2b9O3o — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) May 7, 2024

“We’ve had some really good defensive efforts this year,” Wolves coach Chris Finch said after his team took a 2-0 lead in the series. “That has to be right up there with the best of them.”

This is the Timberwolves’ first six-game win streak in the playoffs in franchise history. Minnesota is seeking its first conference semifinals series win since 2004.

The Wolves host Denver in Game 3 on Friday.