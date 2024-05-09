Karl-Anthony Towns Named 2023-24 NBA Social Justice Champion

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns has been named the 2023-24 NBA Social Justice Champion and the recipient of the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Trophy for promoting civil rights and racial equality.

Towns, 28, was selected for his work to uphold voting rights. The four-time All-Star helped pass a voting bill in Minnesota for people who were previously incarcerated.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, the Timberwolves now hold second-best championship odds below the Boston Celtics. Sportsbooks are still showing great odds for the Oklahoma City Thunder and New York Knicks.

The NBA today announced that Minnesota Timberwolves center-forward Karl-Anthony Towns has been named the 2023-24 NBA Social Justice Champion and will receive the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Trophy. More: https://t.co/YWNZSPDzAX pic.twitter.com/cLsDuWUfIO — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 9, 2024

“It is a great honor to be named the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion,” Towns said in a statement. “I am proud to have played a role in the passing of Minnesota’s Restore the Vote bill. I will always be committed to supporting social justice causes as that is part of my DNA.”

Minnesota’s Restore the Vote bill (H.F. 28) is a bipartisan legislation that restored the right to vote to more than 55,000 formerly incarcerated people in March 2023.

This is the fourth year that the NBA has named a social justice champion. Other recipients of the award have been Carmelo Anthony, Reggie Bullock, and Stephen Curry.

Karl-Anthony Towns wins first NBA Social Justice Champion award for playing a role in the passing of Minnesota’s Restore the Vote bill

Each NBA team nominates one player for the award, and the committee decides the winner. The committee is led by Hall of Fame member Abdul-Jabbar, league executives, and social justice leaders.

The committee selects one player “for pursuing social justice and upholding the league’s decades-long values of equality, respect, and inclusion.”

NBA deputy commissioner Mark Tatum credited Towns for his social justice work throughout his nine-year career. The 7-footer is a board member for the National Basketball Social Justice Coalition as well.

“Karl-Anthony Towns has demonstrated a deep commitment to advancing social justice through his tremendous advocacy work not only this past year, but throughout his whole career,” Tatum said in a statement.

.@Timberwolves’ @KarlTowns is the winner of the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion Award, which is given to an NBA player who inspires positive change in his community. Towns tells CBS Mornings why he is so passionate about voting rights. pic.twitter.com/6IQNASI5zz — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) May 9, 2024

Furthermore, other finalists for the award this year were Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo, New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum, Oklahoma City Thunder forward Lindy Waters III, and Los Angeles Clippers guard Russell Westbrook.

A $100,000 donation will be made on Towns’ behalf to the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Twin Cities.

Through six playoff games this postseason, Towns is averaging 20.7 points and 9.0 rebounds while shooting 53.8% from 3-point range. During Game 4 of the first round, the two-time All-NBA member scored 28 points against the Phoenix Suns.

The Timberwolves have had a successful run for NBA season awards. Rudy Gobert was named Defensive Player of the Year, Naz Reid won Sixth Man of the Year, and Mike Conley received Teammate of the Year.