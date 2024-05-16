Darius Garland Could Seek Trade From Cleveland

Darius Garland could be looking for a change of scenery after Cleveland’s second-round exit. Especially if Donovan Mitchell decides to sign a contract extension with the team. The backcourt with the two ball-dominant guards has not translated to success as many expected it to since Mitchell arrived in Cleveland. As a result, many expect the Cavaliers to have to make a choice between Garland and Mitchell. Recent reports are now suggesting that the chance of Donovon Mitchell staying with the Cavaliers has increased. Via The Athletic, Garland’s agent, Rich Paul, will have talks with Cleveland about a trade if Mitchell does sign an extension.

Darius Garland Could Seek Trade if Donovon Mitchell Extends With Cavaliers

Darius Garland’s Impact

Garland had a bit of a down year this season. However, he still has talent and has been an All-Star. Throughout his career, Garland has averaged 18.4 points, 1.2 steals, and 6.7 assists per game. During his five-year career, the quick and speedy guard has also shot 44.8 percent from the field to go along with 38.4 percent from three-point range.

Garland has also tallied a career offensive rating of 109, a true shooting percentage of 56.0 percent, an offensive box plus/minus rating of +1.1, and an offensive win-share total of +8.0. Garland’s production did fall of a little bit this season as he averaged 18.0 points, 6.5 assists, and 1.3 steals per game while logging an effective field goal percentage of 52.4 percent. Garland and his agent seem to know that the team is going to make Donovan Mitchell a priority. As a result, it might be time for Darius Garland to search for greener pastures in the NBA landscape.

Possible Destinations for the Guard

There will be plenty of teams interested in Darius Garland’s services. One team who could use him is the New Orleans Pelicans. The Pelicans are already eyeing some potential offseason changes. If they could trade for Garland, it would add some youth to their core and add an entertaining pick-and-roll duo with the one-time All-Star and Zion Williamson.

Another team who would be a good fit for Darius Garland is the San Antonio Spurs. While the Spurs have their sights on Trae Young, Garland could be a good consolation prize if they fail to land Young in a trade. Garland throwing lobs to Victor Wembanyama may not sound as exciting as Trae Young or even Dejounte Murray doing so, but they would still make a formidable duo. All in all, Darius Garland will have plenty of suitors if he and his agent do seek a trade from the Cleveland Cavaliers.