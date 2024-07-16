Darius Garland Says He Wants to Remain With Cavaliers

Despite trade rumors swirling around Darius Garland, the Cavaliers point guard has made it clear that he wants to remain with Cleveland.

“I don’t want to be traded,” Garland said. “Those are just rumors.”

Many have speculated that Garland would request a trade if the team extended their shooting guard, Donovan Mitchell, this offseason which did happen. There have also been questions about the two guards co-existing in the same backcourt given their defensive shortcomings on the perimeter. However, Garland has also indicated that he is happy for his star teammate after inking a new deal. Considering all of this, it appears as if Darius Garland is content with his role with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Darius Garland Not Interested in Being Traded

A Busy Offseason for the Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been one of the busier teams in the league this offseason. They achieved their main goal of signing Donovan Mitchell to a three-year, $150.3 million contract extension. The Cavaliers are also interested in eventually signing their power forward, Evan Mobley, to a rookie extension. There is still speculation that center, Jarrett Allen, could be traded this offseason. However, Cleveland has also made it known they would like to retain their “core four.” That group being Mitchell, Mobley, Garland, and Allen. The Cavaliers have big plans for their core. There is a good possibility that they are not done making moves this summer.

Can Darius Garland Co-Exist With Donovan Mitchell in the Backcourt?

Many have questioned the backcourt fit of Garland and Mitchell. While Donovan Mitchell has made strides to improve his defense, Garland’s shortcomings on this end have been magnified. Garland has never been considered a savvy perimeter defender throughout his career. However, his offensive production usually makes up for some of these weaknesses. The pairing of he and Mitchell is interesting considering they are both ball-dominant players. Despite this, they still average solid assist numbers.

Garland has tallied 6.7 assists per game throughout his career while Mitchell has averaged 4.6 assists per game. With another season under their belt and some added cohesiveness, the backcourt duo could eventually blossom and give Cleveland some more potency. The team was already a top-four seed in the Eastern Conference this past season. In today’s league, there is something to be said about keeping a core together and allowing their chemistry to grow and flourish. With all of this in mind, do not count the backcourt pairing of Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell out so soon.