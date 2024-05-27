Pelicans Showing Interest in Darius Garland

The New Orleans Pelicans have been linked to multiple guards already in their offseason. They are reportedly interested in trading for Dejounte Murray from the Atlanta Hawks. Many have also speculated about them trading for Trae Young. However, if the Cavaliers extend Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland is expected to request a trade. As a result, the Pelicans could put together a package for the Cavaliers which would most likely include Brandon Ingram. Garland would be a solid fit for the New Orleans Pelicans, especially paired with their superstar power forward, Zion Williamson.

New Orleans Pelicans Interested in Trading for Point Guard, Darius Garland

Darius Garland’s Impact

As alluded to already, Garland would fit with the Pelicans. He is quick enough to give the Pelicans’ backcourt an edge and also form an interesting duo with C.J. McCollum. Darius Garland would also be a terrific pick-and-roll partner with Zion Williamson. Not to mention, Garland’s defensive shortcomings would not be highly magnified given the defensive specialists the Pelicans already possess. Defensive players such as Jose Alvarado and Herb Jones.

Garland’s output could also potentially spike considering he would not be playing second fiddle to Donovan Mitchell. This past year, he averaged 18.0 points, 2.7 total rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game. He also shot a three-point field goal percentage of 37.1 percent. The season before, the former All-Star tallied 21.6 points, 2.7 rebounds, 7.8 assists per game, and a three-point shooting percentage of 41.0 percent. With all of this in mind, it makes sense why the New Orleans Pelicans have their sights set on Garland if he does request a trade from the Cleveland Cavaliers.

New Orleans Looking to Upgrade Their Guard Position

It is no secret by now that the Pelicans are looking to upgrade their roster this offseason. However, their priority is bolstering their backcourt. They are already interested in Dejounte Murray, but Darius Garland would be a solid consolation prize if they cannot land Murray in a trade package. Darius Garland currently has $163.2 million and four years remaining on his current deal.

If the Pelicans can package Brandon Ingram’s expiring contract in a deal for Garland, then New Orleans’ backcourt will be solidified for the foreseeable future. Other options for the Pelicans to target to upgrade their guard play include Trae Young and Donovan Mitchell on the off chance the Cleveland Cavaliers decide to go a different direction. All in all, it makes sense why the New Orleans Pelicans are showing interest in Darius Garland if he does request a trade out of Cleveland.