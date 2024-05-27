Report: Pelicans Prefer Dejounte Murray Over Trae Young

The New Orleans Pelicans are aiming to make a big splash or two this coming offseason. As a result, many have linked them to a possible trade with the Atlanta Hawks. In particular, for Trae Young. However, latest reports suggest the team would rather target the other star guard for Atlanta, Dejounte Murray. The Hawks have the first overall pick to utilize in a trade package to entice a team this offseason. It is seeming more and more likely that the team will go into a full rebuilding phase. Considering all of this, do not be surprised to see Dejounte Murray and/or Trae Young in a different uniform come next year.

Pelicans Reportedly Prefer Trading for Dejounte Murray Over Trae Young

The Benefits of Trading for Dejounte Murray

While Trae Young is the splashier name of the two star guards, Dejounte Murray simply makes more sense to pair with Zion Williamson. Murray is just as capable of operating the pick-and-roll and pick-and-pop opportunities as the primary ball handler. He provides more defensive versatility and is on a more team-friendly contract compared to Young. The former steals champion would most likely cost a young player or two and a couple of draft picks.

This also means the Pelicans would not have to part with any of their main core. A core consisting of Zion Williamson, C.J. McCollum, and Brandon Ingram. If the Pelicans could swing a package centered around Dejounte Murray without giving up McCollum or Ingram (or only giving up one these players), they would have one of the most feared starting rotations coming into next season. All in all, Dejounte Murray would be an excellent fit with the New Orleans Pelicans and give Zion Williamson another weapon on the perimeter.

Would he Fit With the New Orleans Pelicans?

Murray would be a solid fit with this scrappy New Orleans squad. The team already has a lot of defensive-minded young talent. Murray could come in and provide some valuable veteran experience, especially in terms of perimeter defense. On top of this, he would give the Pelicans a reliable ball-handler who has experience being a floor general. As a result, this would allow McCollum (if he is not traded) to operate off the ball, an area where he is the most effective as an offensive threat. While fit is always a question when discussing potential trades, the New Orleans Pelicans would make a lot of sense for Dejounte Murray.