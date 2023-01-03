Hawks Have A Month Before Trade Deadline To Try And Make This Season Work

It’s been a mess of a season so far for the 2022-23 Atlanta Hawks. Injuries and disconnect between players and coaches have all resulted in the Hawks are in a crossroads right now. There’s already been reports of head coach Nate McMillan and superstar PG Trae Young having some issues already this season. If the Hawks cannot find a way to make the most out of this next month, Atlanta’s roster could look a lot different come mid February.

December was a tough month for the Hawks as the played .500 basketball throughout. After a tough 143-142 loss in 2OT to the Warriors last night, the Hawks are 17-20 on the season and are ninth in the Eastern Conference. They are also on a four-game losing streak.

The NBA trade deadline is coming up on 2/9/23 and Atlanta has a little over a month to turn their season around and show the front office that they still have some fight left in them.

Can the Atlanta Hawks turn their season around in the next month?

There have been very few bright spots for the Atlanta Hawks this season, but their offseason addition of Dejounte Murray has been one of them. This is a team sport however and Murray’s individual success means nothing if the team is in a crossroads. Clint Capela has also been spectacular for the Hawks this season as he averages a double-double on the season.

Health has also been a huge factor for the Hawks not finding consistent wins. Almost all their key role players have missed a handful of games or more this season already. But who is to blame for the Hawks down season so far? Often the head coach is the first to be on the hot seat and McMillan’s time in Atlanta could be expiring as well.

It would be tough for Atlanta to do a complete rebuild at this point. They already have so much invested in Young and Murray. Atlanta could still find a way to build around them as both are 26 or younger. One Hawks player who’s been discussed in trade rumors all season is John Collins. These next few week are crucial to Atlanta’s season and could mean a lot to the Hawks future if the struggles continue.