Atlanta Hawks Routed By Knicks 113-89, Injuries Heightened For The Team

After their embarrassing 113-89 loss to the New York Knicks last night, the Atlanta Hawks have a 13-12 record. That puts them at first in the Southeast Division and fifth in the Eastern Conference. The Hawks are 4-6 in their last ten games and have lost two straight. Trae Young led Atlanta with 19 points in the game. They came into the game last night missing two key pieces for the team, and lost an all-star after he played just three minutes in the game.

De’Andre Hunter and John Collins were both out on Wednesday night and just three minutes into the game they lost one of their two best players. Dejounte Murray landed on RJ Barrett’s foot and he rolled his ankle in the process. Murray logged just three minutes and was ruled out for the remainder of the game. The Hawks never recovered after that.

NBA betting sites have the Hawks at (+5000) to win the Finals this season.

Dejounte Murray is OUT for the remainder of Hawks-Knicks with an ankle sprain. Murray suffered the injury on this play, landing on Barrett's foot on the closeout.pic.twitter.com/xASjBGDBJK — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 8, 2022

Dejounte Murray rolls ankle in Hawks embarrassing loss

The Hawks cut the Knicks lead to one point in the second quarter, but couldn’t keep up and New York had a double-digit lead again before half-time. Head coach Nate McMillan had this to say about that second quarter sequence.

““I thought in that (second) quarter the zone was able to slow them down, we were able to get back into the game,”… “The third quarter they came out really aggressive and looking to attack before the zone could get set up.” – Nate McMillan

That was true for the Knicks. Julius Randle has 19 third quarter points. He finished the game with 34 points and 17 rebounds. The Hawks had to use Clint Capela to guard Mitchell Robinson and that made the game easy for Randle. The big man knocked his three’s down at 50 percent last night, shooting an impressive 6-12. Atlanta’s next game is Friday on the road vs the Brooklyn Nets.