John Collins To Return To Hawks Tonight After Eight Straight Games Missed

Injuries have played a real factor for the Atlanta Hawks so far this season. Some of their best players have missed a handful of games or more already this season including Bogdan Bogdanovic, Dejounte Murray, and John Collins. Tonight, the Hawks are expected to get the return of John Collins and it comes at a much needed time. Atlanta are 4-6 in their last ten games and have lost five of their last seven.

Collins is expected to make his return to the lineup tonight after missing the last eight games in a row due to a sprained left ankle. The Hawks are currently second in the Southeast Division and only trail the Miami Heat by half a game. At 25, Collins is still thought of as a pivotal piece in the Hawks franchise. Dejounte Murray and Trae Young are their all-star backcourt player and Collins still has untapped potential inside him.

NBA betting sites have the Hawks at (+6600) to win the Finals this season.

Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins is expected to return to the lineup vs. the Orlando Magic tonight, sources tell ESPN. Collins has missed eight consecutive games with a sprained left ankle. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 19, 2022

John Collins expected to return to Hawks lineup tonight

Tonight, Collins will be returning in a game where the Hawks are going to need him to have a good performance. He’ll likely have to cover rookie PF Paolo Banchero in their game vs the Magic. For the 2022-23 season he’s averaging (12.3) points, (7.5) rebounds, and (1.3) assists per game. His scoring numbers are down this year for a number of reasons.

#Hawks John Collins is listed as questionable for tonight’s game , he’s been out with a left ankle sprain, but he’s participating in shooting drills this morning with the team. #TrueToAtlanta pic.twitter.com/FDKWzd0Nj1 — Alison Mastrangelo (@AlisonWSB) December 19, 2022

The offseason addition of Dejounte Murray has decreased the scoring output and opportunities that Collins was getting in the past. Atlanta has gone 3-5 in the eight games he hasn’t played this season. His field goal (48) and three-point (22) percentage are he lowest of his career by far. It was a slow start to the season for Collins and the injury did not help that. He’d like to turn his scoring numbers around after a shaky start.