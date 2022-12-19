Home » news » John Collins To Return To Hawks Tonight After Eight Straight Games Missed

Main Page

John Collins To Return To Hawks Tonight After Eight Straight Games Missed

Zach Wolpin profile picture
Updated 1 hour ago on

2 min read

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
John_Collins_Hawks_2018_AP1
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

Injuries have played a real factor for the Atlanta Hawks so far this season. Some of their best players have missed a handful of games or more already this season including Bogdan Bogdanovic, Dejounte Murray, and John Collins. Tonight, the Hawks are expected to get the return of John Collins and it comes at a much needed time. Atlanta are 4-6 in their last ten games and have lost five of their last seven. 

Collins is expected to make his return to the lineup tonight after missing the last eight games in a row due to a sprained left ankle. The Hawks are currently second in the Southeast Division and only trail the Miami Heat by half a game. At 25, Collins is still thought of as a pivotal piece in the Hawks franchise. Dejounte Murray and Trae Young are their all-star backcourt player and Collins still has untapped potential inside him.

NBA betting sites have the Hawks at (+6600) to win the Finals this season.

John Collins expected to return to Hawks lineup tonight

Tonight, Collins will be returning in a game where the Hawks are going to need him to have a good performance. He’ll likely have to cover rookie PF Paolo Banchero in their game vs the Magic. For the 2022-23 season he’s averaging (12.3) points, (7.5) rebounds, and (1.3) assists per game. His scoring numbers are down this year for a number of reasons.

The offseason addition of Dejounte Murray has decreased the scoring output and opportunities that Collins was getting in the past. Atlanta has gone 3-5 in the eight games he hasn’t played this season. His field goal (48) and three-point (22) percentage are he lowest of his career by far. It was a slow start to the season for Collins and the injury did not help that. He’d like to turn his scoring numbers around after a shaky start.

Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Zach Wolpin profile picture

Hi, my name is Zach Wolpin and I live in NJ, USA. I'm an NBA News Writer for Finixio. I've been covering the NBA as a whole for over two years now and I also have two and a half years experience writing about the NFL. I'm 24 years old and I'm extremely passionate about sports. In my free time, I like to play video games and watch sports with my friends.

Trending Now