Dejounte Murray To Miss About Two Weeks With Ankle Sprain For Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks are one game above .500 so far this season at 13-12. That puts them in first place in the Southeast Division and fifth in the Eastern Conference. Injuries have been more normal then Atlanta would probably like them to be this season. In their loss to the 113-89 loss on the road to the Knicks on Wednesday, the Hawks lost one of their all-stars to an ankle injury. 

Atlanta’s offseason addition Dejounte Murray is going to be sidelined for approximately two weeks with a left ankle injury. He’s a taller guard who is explosive and can grab rebounds over players bigger than him. Murray is the second highest scorer per game for the Hawks with (20.8) points per game. The one-time all-star also dishes out the second most assists (6.2) and leads the team in steals (1.8) per game. His production is going to be missed heavily with the other injuries the team is dealing with.

Dejounte Murray out for two weeks with ankle injury

The Atlanta Hawks released this statement in regards to Murray’s injury he suffered on Wednesday night.

“Dejounte Murray suffered a left ankle injury during last night’s game. He underwent an MRI today, confirming a left ankle sprain with associated swelling. Murray will be out approximately 2 weeks and his status will be updated as appropriate.” – Atlanta Hawks

Atlanta came into Wednesday night’s game already missing already missing John Collins and De’Andre Hunter. Losing Murray was another huge blow to the team for the time being. The Hawks were down by nearly 30 points in some parts of their game vs the Knicks. It was their fifth loss in seven games. They’ll have a chance to redeem themselves tonight as they face the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30pm.

Trae Young had this to say about seeing his teammate go down vs New York.

“Obviously we were trying to figure out a rhythm with Dejounte, and with guys being in and out right now it’s tough,”… ““But we’ve just got to fight through this time and whenever we get everybody back we’ll be really good.” – Trae Young

Hi, my name is Zach Wolpin and I live in NJ, USA. I'm an NBA News Writer for Finixio. I've been covering the NBA as a whole for over two years now and I also have two and a half years experience writing about the NFL. I'm 24 years old and I'm extremely passionate about sports. In my free time, I like to play video games and watch sports with my friends.

