Jazz And Rockets Remain Interested In John Collins As The Hawks Have Lowered Their Asking Price

After an offseason trade for Dejounte Murray, the Atlanta Hawks have had a disappointing season with a 26-26 at eighth in the East. With the Hawks still in playoff contention, trade rumors once again are swirling for Atlanta near the trade deadline. Year after year one player for the Hawks is always brought up and this year it’s John Collins who’s on the block as he has been in years past. It does not phase his anymore and he’s ready for whatever moves the Hawks make.

Collins had stuck around in the past because he was still as effective player for Atlanta, but that is not the case anymore. He’s having career-low’s in field-goal and three-point percentage and his second-worst scoring average (13.4) of his career. A change of scenery may be the best decision for both parties.

Atlanta Hawks have lowered their asking price for John Collins as the deadline gets closer

NBA insiders have hinted that the Hawks Bogdan Bogdanovic has “half the league” interested in signing the 30 year old marksman. However, it John Collins who has the most chance of any Hawks player to get traded before the deadline that is now one week away.

Sam Amick of the Athletic said that the Hawks have lowered their initial asking price as a few teams have interest in trading for Collins. He had this to report on the matter.

“Collins is the most likely one on the way out, of course, and it’s worth repeating that the asking price is known to have decreased significantly from recent years (per league sources, there is a focus on landing a quality player, or players, in return but no mandate for a first-round pick).” – Sam Amick

The Hawks are trying to do whatever the can to salvage the season they have left. Atlanta would be in the play-in tournament if they season ended today, but they still have some time to turn the season around and a trade involving Collins might be their solution.

A major factor that is holding teams back from making a trade for Collins is him losing his three-point touch. His career three-point percentage is a respectable 36 percent for the PF position, but it has slipped to 26 percent this season. The inability to stretch the defense is hindering Collins from being the player he once was.