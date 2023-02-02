The Atlanta Hawks have reported their player Bogdan Bogdanovic is being targeted by multiple teams in the league, and the calls are getting more intense as we draw closer to the trade deadline on February 9th.

The Athletic’s Sam Amick was even bolder to say that “half the league is calling” after the shooting guard, even though his team’s management “haven’t shown much interest in moving him” yet. The thing is, a move for Bogdanovic would have to be more of a short-term loan kind of deal, considering the athlete has an $18 million player option for the next campaign remaining on his contract.

Bogdan Bogdanovic is a name executives believe Atlanta will move on from. Either at the deadline or this off-season it’s believed he will be re routed to a new team. He has a $18 million dollar guaranteed player option for the 2023-24 season. He is likely to pick it up. pic.twitter.com/pQjbkyvh7J — Skyline Report (ATL news & rumors) (@Dc3daM) January 28, 2023

The 30-year-old didn’t start this campaign as he wished, while he was still recovering from knee surgery on October 2022. So Bogdanovic has been a regular rotation player so far, appearing in 26 games of the season but only starting in 5 of them. The Serbian has averaged 15.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists in his all-time best 30.8 minutes per game.

Lately, the shooting guard has been playing his best basketball of the season as he has dropped many 20-point games this January. One of his best performances so far was just this past Monday, January 30th against the Trail Blazers, as he scored 23 points, won 4 rebounds and handed 7 assists.

Check out his highlights in Atlanta’s last 129-125 defeat in Portland:

The Serbian is an attractive asset for any team in the league who is looking to upgrade their roster with more offensive arsenal towards the last half of regular season and beyond, as he’s recorded a 38.2% career shots from the three-point line.

Atlanta, who rank 8th in the East with a 25-26 track, have other players in their squad who are being tempted for trade. In recent weeks, center Clint Capela and foward John Collins have allured many NBA sides, but the Hawks haven’t taken them too seriously as their true objective is to surround star Trae Young with the best talent to keep their hopes of qualifying for playoffs.

Here’s the situation with both players. Capela is still owed $43 million over the next two tournaments, as for Collins’ debt is of $78.5 for three more years. If the Hawks are in need of cleaning up their payroll affairs, they might have to consider some trading in the near future.

The Warriors fight the Kings for Matisse Thybulle’s trade

Another player being sought out for in the league is Philadelphia’s Matisse Thybulle. It was reported this week that the Sacramento Kings were after his defensive qualities, but now it seems as if Golden State is up for the race before February 9th.

The Sixers wing made the All-Defensive Second Team in the last two years and last season he finished fouth in steals (1.7 per game).

What are your thoughts on the possible acquisition of Matisse Thybulle 👀 pic.twitter.com/xkiWTfXSIp — Warriors Nation (@WarriorNationCP) February 1, 2023

His coach Doc Rivers explains why Matisse is getting more play time in recent games. “I think Matisse is playing terrific defense and it’s really helped us,” Doc said. “He’s staying aggressive. Indiana was smart. They started trapping because they knew he was on the floor, we had to get him off, but overall he’s been fantastic for us.”

With an uncertain restricted free agency approaching this summer, the team could look to move him at the deadline, as Thybulle is down to just 12.1 minutes per game, and has made very few starts this season in 46 matches played.