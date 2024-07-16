Team USA learns ‘good lessons’ despite beating Australia in friendly match

Team USA just defeated Australia 98-92 this Monday in a friendly contest in Abu Dhabi, which witnessed a record audience of over 12,000 fans at their Etihad Arena. This meant their second-consecutive victory ahead of the Olympic Games in Paris, after beating Canada last week and proving they are on the right path.

Despite their win, the squad showed many flaws and unavoidably learned many lessons. One who showed how essential he is for the U.S. men’s national team, is Anthony Davis, who outperformed his rivals on both sides of the floor, with 17 points and 14 rebounds to his name, in just 18 minutes of play.

“Our defense had a little slippage, back cuts kind of hurt us,” the Lakers big man said after the match. “But offensive rebounds for them have nothing to do with the short time we’ve been together. That’s all effort.”

Team USA SURVIVES Australia in 98-92 win 😮 AD: 17 PTS, 14 REB

Ant: 14 PTS, 5-11 FG pic.twitter.com/8fW09JiP49 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 15, 2024

The All-Star center then recognized that they are getting better every day. “I think we made a big improvement on both ends of the floor,” AD added. “You got 12 guys on the team who all elite players, the best guys on their team and so it gets tough when you’re trying to play with each other and trying to figure it out and you’re trying to make the right reads and make the right pass.”

Another who keeps showing his worth on the international stage is Anthony Edwards, who entered the starting lineup and exhibited his explosive plays. “We can’t get comfortable. I think the third quarter we came out and got super comfortable, took our foot off the gas,” the Wolves star said dropping in 14 points against the Aussies.

The team was almost split in two different teams, as one seemed to be more offensive than the other. In the first 10 minutes, for example, Jayson Tatum and LeBron James built a dynamic connection and led Team USA in their 32-point first quarter.

The Minnesota forward was also present with the squad who played the latter part of the matchup, and noticed some difference between them. “I think the second group shares the ball a lot more than the first group as far as us and myself. So we got to do a better job of getting each other involved,” Ant assured.

Coach Steve Kerr pointed out some of the lessons they must learn from after this friendly game, but acknowledged the team is ‘adapting quickly’

If one thing is for sure, is that Team USA improved offensively in comparison to last week’s victory against Canada in Las Vegas. This time around, the ball movement and organization flowed better, and they were able to drop in 12 shots from beyond the arc. Nevertheless, coach Steve Kerr noted many departments in which they should improve.

“We gave up a ton of points at the basket back cuts, offensive boards, and so the game shifted and it’s a good lesson for us,” said Team USA’s head tactician. “Better to learn that lesson now than later. And this will be a good tape for us to watch.”

While Australia was led by Jock Landale’s 20 points and Josh Giddey almost triple-double display, patience with the ball seemed to be the perfect formula to contain their opponents. Kerr also recognized how quickly the squad is adapting, considering they are a new team.

“We don’t have the continuity like a team like Australia,” the Warriors coach explained. “That means we have to adapt pretty quickly, in a couple of weeks. It takes a little time to become a team. We will get there. This is a good lesson for us. Better to learn that lesson now than later.”