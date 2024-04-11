Home » news » Trae Young Has 3rd Most Point Assist Double Doubles This Season

Trae Young Has 3rd Most Point-Assist Double-Doubles This Season

USA Today Network

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young has recorded 36 point-assist double-doubles this NBA season, the third most in the league. Entering Tuesday’s game, only Tyrese Haliburton (42) and Luka Doncic (37) had more.

In Atlanta’s 115-114 loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday night, Young returned after missing 23 games because of a torn ligament in his left pinkie and ended his outing with 14 points, four rebounds, and 11 assists in 20 minutes of action.

The three-time All-Star did not play in the fourth quarter. He finished 5-of-5 (100%) shooting from the field, made both 3-point attempts, and knocked down a pair of free throws.


Young was injured on Feb. 23, underwent surgery on Feb. 27, and the six-year veteran was cleared for practice on Monday. Hawks coach Quin Snyder had him on a minutes restriction in his return.

“He seemed comfortable to me,” Snyder said, adding that Young’s 20 minutes through three quarters was the maximum amount set by the team’s training staff.

Trae Young has dished out five or more assists in 159 straight games, the third longest such streak

Additionally, Young wore a black brace on his left hand that covered the surgically repaired finger. His first basket less than two minutes into the game was a drive and left-handed layup.

The 2018 first-round draft pick has handed out five or more assists in 159 straight games, the third longest such streak in NBA history — trailing just John Stockton (336) and Isiah Thomas (209).

Despite missing 28 games, Young still has the eighth most assists (553) in the NBA this season. He’s one of only two players in the East this season to have over 500 assists and 1,300 points, per Hawks PR.


Through 52 games (all starts), the guard is averaging 26.1 points and 2.8 rebounds, along with career highs of 10.8 assists, 1.4 steals, and 36.2 minutes. Plus, he’s shooting 42.9% from the floor and 37.3% from 3-point range.

During Tuesday’s loss, Bogdan Bogdanovic also made five 3-pointers, giving him the Hawks’ franchise record of 235 for the season. Young held the previous record with 233 3s in the 2021-22 season.

Furthermore, the Hawks are at the Minnesota Timberwolves (55-25) on Friday before visiting the Indiana Pacers (46-34) on Sunday to close out the regular season.

