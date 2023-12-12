Bogdan Bogdanovic is the first Atlanta Hawks player in franchise history to record over 40 points and 10 3-pointers in a single game. In Atlanta’s 129-122 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Monday night, Bogdanovic notched a career-high 40 points, three rebounds, three assists, and two steals in 36 minutes off the bench.

The seven-year veteran finished 14-of-24 (58.3%) shooting from the floor and 10-of-17 (58.8%) outside the arc. Bogdanovic, 31, hit three 3s in the final two minutes. The Hawks got within 126-122 in the final minute. However, the Nuggets held off Atlanta’s comeback.

Bogdanovic and Nikola Jokic were teammates on the Serbian national team that won a silver medal in the 2016 Olympics and placed fifth in the 2019 FIBA World Cup. Jokic said he was excited to see his former teammate play so well without injuries.

“I think this is the first time in a long time he really moves normally and doesn’t have any pains,” Jokic said. “I remember when he had games like this when he seemed like he never missed a shot.”

Bogdanovic’s previous career high was during a 140-125 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on August 6, 2020. With the Sacramento Kings, he scored 35 points in 38 minutes as a starter.

Bogdan Bogdanovic, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Damian Lillard are the only active NBA players to record such a game

The only three other active NBA players with over 40 points and 10 3-pointers in a single game are Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Damian Lillard. All three recorded such performances as starters, unlike Bogdanovic.

Additionally, the Hawks guard is just the second bench player in league history to post such a game (JR Smith, twice). Smith tallied 45 points and 11 3s against the Sacramento Kings in 30 minutes as a reserve on April 13, 2009.

Smith then finished with 41 points and 10 3s in 31 minutes of action versus the Hawks on December 23, 2009. Just like Bogdanovic, he shot 10-of-17 (58.8%) from 3-point range.

Furthermore, Atlanta’s Trae Young scored 19 points Monday night before he was ejected when he picked up two technical fouls with 25 seconds remaining in the third quarter.

Young was upset no foul was called when Peyton Watson reached in on Young’s drive. In the end, the Hawks dropped to 9-13 for the season. Atlanta is tied at 10th in the Eastern Conference standings with the Toronto Raptors and Chicago Bulls.

Through 22 games this season, Bogdan Bogdanovic is averaging career highs of 17.2 points and 1.4 steals. Not to mention, he’s averaging 3.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 27.5 minutes per game. Plus, he’s shooting 46.3% from the field, 40.3% from downtown, and a career-best 93.8% at the foul line.

