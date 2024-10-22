Hawks, Jalen Johnson Agree to Five-Year, $150M Extension

The Atlanta Hawks and fourth-year forward Jalen Johnson have agreed to a five-year, $150 million rookie contract extension, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul and representative Lucas Newton announced on Monday.

Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson averaged career highs in points, rebounds, assists, steals, and minutes played last season

Johnson, who Atlanta selected 20th overall in the 2021 NBA draft out of Duke, averaged career highs of 16 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.2 steals, and 33.7 minutes in 56 games (52 starts) last season.

The 6-foot-9 Johnson turns 23 on Dec. 18. He is one of just six players in NBA history to average at least 16 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and one 3-pointer per game in a season before turning 23.

JJ STAYING IN THE 🅰️ We have signed Jalen Johnson to a contract extension! pic.twitter.com/h05o5kdQWR — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) October 21, 2024

Furthermore, he scored a career-high 28 points in Atlanta’s 141-138 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Jan. 3 and in a 121-113 victory against the Detroit Pistons on April 3.

“Jalen Johnson embodies the characteristics we look for as an organization, both on and off the court,” Hawks general manager Landry Fields said in a statement.

“He has shown continuous improvement each year and has the character and the work ethic to continue to grow his game. He has developed into a significant part of our team and we’re thrilled to continue his development in Atlanta.”

Johnson’s PPG average from 2022-23 to 2023-24 was the second-largest increase among players to play at least 50 games

Hawks coach Quinn Snyder gave Johnson an increased role last season after the Wisconsin native averaged just 5.5 minutes as a reserve during his rookie season and 14.9 minutes per game in 2022-23.

Additionally, his swift climb from 5.6 points in 2022-23 to 16 points last season was the second-largest increase among players to play at least 50 games, trailing only Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas.

The Duke product has also improved on shooting in transition based on a minimum of 100 attempts. His 66% shooting in transition ranked eighth best among players with 120 or more attempts, per Second Spectrum.

The Hawks host the Nets on Wednesday night to open the 2024-25 season.