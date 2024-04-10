Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray registered his first triple-double of the season and 19th overall of his seven-year NBA career, in Tuesday night’s 117-111 double-overtime loss to the Miami Heat.

Murray, 27, amassed 29 points, 13 rebounds, 13 assists, and four steals in a season-high 48 minutes of action. He finished 12-of-31 (38.7%) shooting from the field and 3-of-12 (25%) from 3-point range as well.

It was his first triple-double since Nov. 5, 2022, and his second career triple-double against Miami (April 28, 2021). Murray also had his 93rd career outing with at least three steals.

His 93 such games are the 10th most in the NBA since the 2016-17 season.

Atlanta outscored the Heat 33-21 in the third period after trailing 59-47 at halftime. The Hawks outscored Miami 23-2 in second-chance points and held a 17-5 edge on the offensive glass as well.

However, the Hawks had just two offensive boards and did not score any second-chance points in the two overtime quarters. Murray also missed a potential game-winning 3-pointer at the end of the first overtime.

Dejounte Murray scored a career-high 44 points on 44 attempts, came close to Kobe Bryant’s record

In Atlanta’s 123-122 overtime win against the Boston Celtics on March 28, he posted a career-high 44 points on 18-of-44 (40.9%) shooting from the field and 6-of-19 (31.6%) from 3-point range.

His 44 attempts were a career high. The 2022 All-Star also finished with seven rebounds, seven assists, two steals, and a block in a season-high 46 minutes of action. It was his third 40-point outing in the month of March.

“I’m just built for those moments,” said Murray, who scored all 11 of Atlanta’s points in overtime and made the go-ahead jumper in the final second. “I’m a confident guy.”

His 44 shot attempts were the most since Russell Westbrook in October 2016 and tied for the seventh most in an NBA game since 1984 (when tracking became available).

NBA Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant holds the record for shot attempts in a game against the Celtics. The Los Angeles Lakers legend set the mark in November 2002, when he attempted 47 shots at Boston in a losing effort.

Black Mamba attempted an NBA-record 50 shots from the field versus the Utah Jazz in his final career game on April 13, 2016. The Lakers legend put up 60 points in that loss.

Murray, 27, became the fifth Hawk to score 40 or more points in at least three games in a month — joining Dominique Wilkins (7x), Trae Young (4x), Bob Pettit (2x), and John Drew.

Through 76 games (all starts) this season, Murray is averaging a career-high 22.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.4 steals, and 35.8 minutes per game while shooting 45.7% from the field and 36.1% from deep.

The Hawks host the Charlotte Hornets (19-60) in their final regular-season home game on Wednesday.