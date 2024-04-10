Los Angeles Clippers reserve guard Russell Westbrook extended his triple-double record and joined Jason Kidd as the only NBA players to tally at least 15 points, 15 rebounds, and 15 assists in a single game after age 32 — in Tuesday night’s 105-92 win over the Phoenix Suns.

Westbrook had 16 points, 15 rebounds, 15 assists, and two steals in 39 minutes as a starter for his first triple-double of the season and 199th of his career. He finished 7-of-17 (41.2%) shooting from the field and 2-of-4 (50%) from 3-point range.

According to a few NBA betting sites, the Clippers hold third-shortest odds to win the championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets.

Complete list of players to put up a 15/15/15 game after age 32 (per @bball_ref): – Jason Kidd (age 36)

– Russell Westbrook (age 35) That’s the list. pic.twitter.com/oTkRuwjZz6 — The Lead (@TheLeadSM) April 10, 2024



“No surprise on my end because I know I prepare very well,” Westbrook said. “I take a lot of time to prepare for games, no matter how much time on the floor. I’m grateful for my teammates, believing in me.”

The Clippers are 7-2 since Westbrook returned from hand surgery on March 25.

Furthermore, Westbrook leads the NBA’s all-time career triple-doubles list, followed by Oscar Robertson (181), Magic Johnson (138), Nikola Jokic (130), LeBron James (111), Kidd (107), Wilt Chamberlain (78), Luka Doncic (77), and teammate James Harden (77).

Los Angeles Clippers’ Russell Westbrook first NBA player to average 10-5-5 off bench for a career

Through 67 games (11 starts) this season, Westbrook is averaging 11.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 1.1 steals, and 22.7 minutes per game. He’s averaging career lows in points, assists, and minutes played.

Westbrook is the only player to average 10 points, five rebounds, and five assists off the bench for a career since starters were first tracked in 1970-71 (minimum 50 games), according to ESPN Stats & Information.

Prior to his hand injury, Westbrook was holding opponents to 39.7% shooting as the contesting defender, the third best among players to contest 300 or more shots this season, per Second Spectrum.

Congrats Brodie 👏👏 With his 25,193rd career point, Russell Westbrook surpassed Jerry West for sole possession of 24th place on the @NBA‘s all-time points list. pic.twitter.com/QCyEqpW7Vr — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) April 10, 2024

With his 25,193rd career point, Westbrook surpassed Jerry West (25,192) for sole possession of 24th place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. Reggie Miller is 23rd on the list with 25,279 points.

Despite playing without All-Stars James Harden (foot) and Kawhi Leonard (knee), the Clippers outscored Phoenix 37-10 in the first quarter and have now won four straight and seven of eight. The Suns went almost six minutes without scoring.

“Our will to win was great,” Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said. “We came out with a defensive mindset, we were really physical, offensively we were clicking. This is a hell of a win against a really good team.”

The Clippers (46-33) host Phoenix on Wednesday.