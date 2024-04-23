Is Kawhi Leonard (Knee) Playing In Game 2 Against Mavericks?

Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard remains questionable for Game 2 of the team’s first-round playoff series with the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night. The Clippers currently lead the best-of-seven series 1-0.

Although Leonard participated in practice Monday, coach Ty Lue said there would be no contact during the walk-through practice session ahead of the team’s second meeting with Dallas.

According to multiple NBA betting sites, the Clippers hold third-shortest odds to win the championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets.

Kawhi Leonard is here pic.twitter.com/z4lb2lG8Zu — Law Murray 🐦‍🔥 (@LawMurrayTheNU) April 23, 2024

“He’s going to go through practice today and we’ll see,” Lue said when asked if Leonard will play Tuesday.

Leonard, 32, has missed nine straight games with inflammation in his right knee. The six-time All-Star had already undergone surgeries in the past for ACL and meniscus injuries.

The 6-foot-7 wing hasn’t played since March 31.

Lue added that Leonard did not participate in any contact sessions prior to being listed as questionable on the injury report and missing Game 1.

Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard will have three more days of rest before Friday’s Game 3 in Dallas

If Leonard does not return Tuesday, he will have three more days of rest before Friday’s Game 3 in Dallas. He scored 30 points against the Mavericks in the last matchup on Dec. 20.

In 68 games (all starts), he averaged 23.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.6 steals, and 34.3 minutes per game while shooting a career-best 52.5% from the field, 41.7% from 3-point range, and 88.5% at the foul line.

The 12-year veteran missed 14 games overall in the regular season.

Lawrence Frank, Clippers president of basketball operations, provided an update on Leonard before Game 1, revealing that Leonard is still dealing with inflammation in his surgically-repaired right knee.

“He’s doing everything,” Frank said of Leonard’s rehabilitation. “Our medical staff is doing everything to get the inflammation down so he can play. Progress has been made, but more progress [is needed]. The inflammation needs to continue to reduce so he can do functional basketball movements.

“There is no gamesmanship here. We’re very sensitive of the fact that questions are going to be asked and want to be as transparent as possible. It’s OK to say what the truth is. It’s unpredictable. We’re hoping it’s trending in the right direction. It’s a very accurate statement. When it gets to a point where he’s able to play, then that’s when he’ll be back on the court.”

NBA sportsbooks show the Clippers as 2-point underdogs against Dallas in Game 2. Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, Los Angeles holds a 55.6% chance of defeating the Mavericks.