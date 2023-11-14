Bally Sports Southwest deleted a viral video over the weekend of Dallas Mavericks analyst Brian Dameris dropping cold, hard facts on why Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden, who was traded by the Philadelphia 76ers on Oct. 31, has been a problem for NBA teams across his 15-year career.

In the deleted video, Dameris didn’t curse or call Harden any inappropriate names. Dameris only recapped Harden’s dysfunctional offseason and history with previous teams. The 10-time All-Star was fined $100,000 in August for ripping Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey.

Watch Bally Sports’ deleted video of Mavs analyst Brian Dameris criticizing James Harden

Here’s what Dameris said in the two-minute video about Harden on Friday night when the Mavericks hosted the Clippers:

“I hope you’re taking notes. I’m telling you in advance, ‘You’re welcome,’ for the wisdom I’m about to spew. Because, listen, I get on my knees every night and pray for someone to believe in me like Daryl Morey believed in you. You wanted a certain coach; they brought in Mike D’Antoni. You wanted to play a certain style; they played it. And you wanted Dwight Howard; they brought him and got rid of him when you were tired of him.

“You wanted Chris Paul; they brought him in and got rid of him when you were tired of him. They brought in your old friend Russell Westbrook. You wanted to go to Vegas on off days; they looked the other way. You wanted the team to stay over so you could go out at night; they changed the schedule, and it didn’t work.

“And you know what? You said, ‘I’m going to break up with my wooby, not good enough. I see the bright lights of New York; I want to go there with my old pal Kevin Durant. It’s gonna work — the Big Three [with Kyrie Irving].’ And after one year, you wanted out. You realized ‘Oh my God, I took this guy for granted, the guy that believed in me — I want back with Daryl Morey.’

James Harden is SAVAGED in brutal rant by former Mavs exec Brian Dameris… before Clippers lose third straight game since his trade: ‘You’re not the beard, you’re not the system, you’re the problem!’ pic.twitter.com/vwR0aGCRCL — SHO’NUFF (@IAMSHO_NUFF) November 11, 2023



“They traded Ben Simmons for you. How did they pull that off? And you know what? You went there, and you got a partner who got the MVP — he won MVP! And what did you say afterwards? ‘They didn’t hand me the reins.’ You’re the point guard. You were holding the reins. And what did you do when you had the reins? You scored nine points in Game 7 against Boston. You blew a 3-2 series lead.

“So, they fired their coach. Not good enough. You broke up with the guy who believed in you again. You said, ‘The bright lights of L.A., that’s where I want to go. Let’s see if that works.’

“Listen, James, have you ever had those friends who had bad roommates? Over and over again, they complained about their bad roommates. ‘This guy’s terrible.’ They never thought to be self-aware enough that they’re the bad roommate; they’re the problem. Hey, James, YOU’RE the problem.

“If this doesn’t work this year, in this system, with this team, then you’re going to go and point fingers at everybody else and you’re going to go home and start swiping right for another team. There’s not going to be anybody left because James, you’re not The Beard, you’re not the system — you’re the problem.”

Why was the video deleted?

Dameris only said what a lot of NBA insiders have been thinking, fans especially. Someone had to call out James Harden for his recent behavior. But the bigger news story pertains to the whereabouts of the video itself.

The original video was first uploaded on the Mavericks’ official Bally Sports Southwest X account. However, the two-minute clip was deleted after it reached a couple thousand views.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Jimmy Traina, there was no outside influence in the decision to take down the post, and an unnamed source informed Traina that Bally Sports Southwest did not agree with Dameris’ “editorializing” because it went against the network’s “values.”

Fortunately, juicy content becomes impossible to remove once it hits the internet. Fans were quick to share the video all over YouTube, X, TikTok, and other social media sites.

During the 2023 offseason, Harden was reportedly seeking a four-year, $213 million contract from the Sixers in free agency. Though, Philadelphia’s front office refused such a long-term, ludicrous deal.

Furthermore, Harden asked Morey for a trade in June after exercising his $35.6 million player option for the 2023-24 season. Everything spiraled out of control from there.

The Clippers are now 0-4 since acquiring Harden from the Sixers.