Is Luke Kornet (Calf) Playing In Game 2 Tonight Against Heat?

Boston Celtics reserve center Luke Kornet (right calf strain) remains out for Wednesday night’s Game 2 matchup with the Miami Heat of their first-round playoff series.

Kornet, 28, was also ruled out hours ahead of Sunday’s Game 1 victory over Miami. The 7-foot-2 big man injured his calf in a recent practice. Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said the team will take a week-to-week approach.

Per a few NBA betting sites, the Celtics remain the front-runner to win the championship. Sportsbooks are still showing great odds for the Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Clippers, and Milwaukee Bucks.

#NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow vs. Miami: Luke Kornet (right calf strain) – OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 23, 2024

“Just in one of the drills, [he] came up a little tight, and I think you just have to kind of reevaluate in a couple days,” Mazzulla said before Sunday’s game. “So, he’s done some non-contact stuff, so we’ll kind of see where he is every couple of days, week to week.”

In 63 games (seven starts) of the regular season, Kornet averaged 5.3 points, a career-high 4.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.0 block, and 15.6 minutes per game. Plus, he shot career highs of 70% from the field and 90.7% at the foul line.

His player efficiency rating (19.8) and true shooting percentage (73.6%) were career bests as well. Kornet made starts in games during the absences of Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford.

In Boston’s 120-118 win over the Toronto Raptors on Dec. 29, Kornet recorded a season-high 20 points, eight rebounds, three assists, and three blocks in 33 minutes as a starter.

For season totals, he finished the regular season with career highs of 334 points, 118 offensive rebounds, 143 defensive rebounds, 261 total boards, 67 assists, 61 blocks, and 983 minutes played.

Meanwhile, Jimmy Butler (MCL) and Terry Rozier (neck) remain out for the Heat. Next on the list is Josh Richardson (shoulder), who is out for the season. Lastly, Nikola Jovic (back) is probable for Game 2.

Miami is 1-7 in its last eight meetings with Boston. However, the Heat are 9-4 against the spread in their past 13 matchups with the Celtics. Miami is also 5-2 ATS in its previous seven games played at TD Garden.

As for the Celtics, they’re 16-1 in their last 17 home games and 16-4 in their past 20 contests. The point total has gone under in six of Boston’s past eight meetings with the Heat.

NBA sportsbooks show the Celtics as 14.5-point favorites at home over Miami ahead of Game 2. Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, Boston has an 81.9% chance to defeat the Heat.