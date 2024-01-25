Celtics vs. Heat Odds, Picks, & Predictions (Jan. 25)

Tonight, the Miami Heat (24-20, 19-24-1 ATS) host the Boston Celtics (34-10, 22-20-2 ATS) in the second meeting of the 2023-24 NBA season; preview, odds, picks, predictions, and injuries for the Celtics vs Heat matchup are here. Sportsbooks show the Celtics as 8-point favorites at home. BetOnline odds are below.

Grizzlies vs. Heat Game Preview

🏀 2023-24 NBA Regular Season Matchup: Boston Celtics @ Miami Heat

Boston Celtics @ Miami Heat 📅 2023-24 NBA Regular Season Game Date: Thursday, January 25, 2024

Thursday, January 25, 2024 🕙 What time is Celtics vs. Heat Game: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET 🏟 Where is Celtics vs. Heat Game: Kaseya Center | Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center | Miami, Florida 📺 TV Channel(s): NBA League Pass

🎲 2023-24 NBA Season Game Odds: Celtics -8 (-110) | Heat +8 (-110)

Celtics vs. Heat Odds

Celtics vs. Heat Predictions

Boston enters this matchup on a three-game road winning streak. The Celtics are 23-6 in Eastern Conference play this season. This is the second time these two teams are playing one another.

In the first meeting on Oct. 27, the Celtics won 119-111 at TD Garden. Jayson Tatum is averaging 27 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game for Boston.

The Celtics are 7-3 in their last 10 games. During this stretch, the C’s have averaged 118 points, 46.9 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 5.6 steals, and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field.

On the other side, Miami has lost four straight games. The Heat are 12-9 at home this season and 7-8 in games decided by 10 or more points. Jimmy Butler is averaging 21.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.1 steals with the club.

The Heat are 18-13 against conference opponents. Though, Miami is 4-6 in its past 10 contests, averaging 102.4 points, 42.7 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 6.6 steals, and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the floor.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Celtics hold a 78.9% chance of defeating Miami. Terry Rozier was acquired in a trade with the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday.

In Wednesday’s loss to the Grizzlies, he scored nine points in 29 minutes off the bench. Since the Heat have disappointed at home this season, take the Celtics to win.

Celtics vs. Heat Injuries

Boston Celtics Injury Report

C Kristaps Porzingis (knee; upgraded to probable) | PF Oshae Brissett (back; upgraded to probable)

Miami Heat Injury Report

PF Kevin Love (illness; questionable) | SG Dru Smith (knee; out for season) | SG Jaime Jaquez Jr. (groin; questionable)

2023-24 NBA Betting Trends

The Celtics are 5-1 in their last six games.

Boston is 2-8 ATS in its past 10 meetings with Miami.

Next, the C’s are 9-2 in their previous 11 matchups with Eastern Conference opponents.

Meanwhile, the Heat are 1-4 in their last five contests.

Miami is 0-4-1 ATS in its past five games.

Lastly, the point total has gone under in four of the Heat’s previous five contests.

Projected Boston Celtics Starting Lineup

PG Derrick White | SG Jaylen Brown | PF Jrue Holiday | SF Jayson Tatum | C Kristaps Porzingis

Projected Miami Heat Starting Lineup

PG Terry Rozier | SG Tyler Herro | PF Caleb Martin | SF Jimmy Butler | C Bam Adebayo

Free NBA Expert Picks

Through 44 games, the Celtics are 33-9 as favorites, 1-1 as underdogs, 9-12-2 ATS away, and 11-12 over/under away. The Heat are 18-8 as favorites, 6-12 as underdogs, 8-13 ATS at home, and 11-10 over/under at home. Boston is 4-1 in its last five matchups with Miami.

Our betting experts here at Basketball Insiders are projecting the Celtics to win, the Heat to cover the spread, and the point total will go under 223.5. The total has gone under in five of Boston’s past six games on the road. Plus, the total has gone under in each of Miami’s last seven contests.

Pick the Celtics to win! Miami is 14-6 in its past 20 games played on a Thursday. However, the club is in a slump right now. The Celtics are 14-9 away this season. That’s nothing special. Boston is a far superior team at home than on the road. Even then, the C’s should still win this one.

More NBA picks and predictions are on the main page.