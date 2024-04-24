It’s official: French star Zaccharie Risacher has submitted the required paperwork to the NBA and is now eligible for the Draft this summer. The 19-year-old’s arrival to the league is highly awaited, as he’s been projected by many prestigious sources as the future No. 1 pick.

The rising star announced his decision at the start of the week, and hasn’t been able to hide his excitement ever since. “It’s always been my dream to get to the best league in the world,” he told the press. “I’ve been putting the work in for this since I was a kid.”

The European also gave special thanks to his current team. “JL Bourg has given me an incredible opportunity to showcase what I can do. It’s been the perfect place to start my young career. I’m really grateful to have the opportunity to play for this organization,” Risacher shared.

Zaccharie Risacher has declared for the NBA Draft. ⭐️ https://t.co/8LMcoKQ94E pic.twitter.com/epQnd9Z1nA — theScore (@theScore) April 22, 2024

Zaccharie is still in the middle of a campaign in France, where his team is currently placed in the Pro A’s third place and made it to the EuroCup Finals. The teenager has been averaging 10.4 points and 3.4 rebounds in 23 minutes per game this season, while shooting 39% from beyond the arc.

“I’m proud of being part of this journey with my teammates and what we accomplished in the EuroCup. We definitely want to do something special the rest of the season. It’s been a long season and long process with a lot of ups and downs,” he expressed.

Ever since last August, the future NBA player has competed in 60 matches across different tournaments, which is more than any other athlete in his same draft class. “I’m feeling good physically,” Risacher said. “I always make sure my body feels right for playing games at the highest level.”

“There were some moments in the season where I felt a little more tired due to the number of games, which sometimes include two or three per week, with difficult travel. And that doesn’t include the additional development work I’m doing at the same time. That is complicated for a young body. But that’s never been an excuse. It’s just a long season,” he admitted.

The French star named all the things he could bring to an NBA team, starting off with his shooting abilities

When asked about what he brings to the table, Risacher showed he’s very confident in his abilities. “There are a lot of things I can bring an NBA team,” he started out. “First of all — my No. 1 strength is my shooting.”

“Then my defensive ability after that. And lastly, my ability to do what’s asked of me, using my versatility — I can rebound, handle the ball if needed, finish above the rim, pass the ball. Whatever you ask me to do, I will do it and do it well,” he continued.

The 19-year-old has admitted in the past to growing up idolising both Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant, who still serve as his basketball role models. Zaccharie has said before that he doesn’t care what pick he’s drafted with, but more so with which team.

“My goal at the beginning of the season was to get drafted as high as possible, like any competitor. But I won’t be angry or disappointed if I’m not No. 1 or No. 2. I want to be the best, but I also want to achieve my dreams. I know the NBA draft is not the end, it’s just the beginning. That’s why I pay less attention to being the highest pick,” he explained.