Minnesota Timberwolves coach Chris Finch will undergo surgery to repair a right patellar tendon on Wednesday. It remains unclear whether he’ll be able to coach the team’s Western Conference semifinal series against the Denver Nuggets from the bench.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Finch will be required to keep his right leg immobilized in a brace during the early stages of his rehabilitation.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, the Timberwolves hold fourth-shortest odds to win the championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Boston Celtics, Nuggets, and Dallas Mavericks.

In early stages of rehab, surgery will require Finch’s right leg to be immobilized in a brace. If Finch isn’t able to park on sidelines to start series, assistant Micah Nori will coach Game 1 – with Finch likely communicating to the bench from the locker room, sources said. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 30, 2024

If Finch isn’t able to sit on the sidelines to start the series, assistant Micah Nori will coach Game 1 on Saturday. Moreover, Finch will probably communicate plays to the bench from the locker room, sources told Wojnarowski.

Finch, who finished third in the NBA’s Coach of the Year voting, is expected to travel to Denver with the team on Friday. Minnesota completed its first playoff series sweep in franchise history against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday.

Minnesota Timberwolves coach Chris Finch suffered a ruptured patellar tendon in his right knee

Additionally, Finch suffered the injury in the final moments of the Timberwolves’ Game 4 victory Sunday after Minnesota guard Mike Conley collided with him after getting bumped dribbling down the sideline.

Finch led the Timberwolves to their best regular-season record (56-26). The Timberwolves have made the playoffs in each of Finch’s first three seasons.

Assistant coach Nori took over for Finch for the final 1:41 of Game 4.

Chris Finch tore his patellar tendon tonight on this play -He will need surgery likely between rounds -Timeline of healing is 6 months but usually 1 year before feeling normal pic.twitter.com/9iF94UOOWq — Dr. Evan Jeffries, DPT (@GameInjuryDoc) April 29, 2024

“Everybody has their role, everybody has each other’s back,” Nori said. “I know it sounds corny, but it’s just next man up, even with the coaching staff.”

Nori has spent three seasons (2021-present) with Finch in Minnesota. He made other stops with the Toronto Raptors (2009-13), Sacramento Kings (2013-15), Nuggets (2015-18), Detroit Pistons (2018-21).

Furthermore, the Timberwolves swept the Suns for their first four-game sweep in Minnesota professional sports history. That includes the Wolves, Wild, and Twins as well as the North Stars and Minneapolis Lakers.

It was also the Wolves’ first playoff series win since defeating the Sacramento Kings in seven games of the 2004 Western Conference semifinals. Minnesota had lost its previous three first-round series.