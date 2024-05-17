Chris Paul is a player who is always full of surprises. Even in his final years as a professional, he embraced a trade to Golden State, who had been one of his most fierce rivals during his long career. Today, the 39-year-old is one of the oldest NBA players in the league, and can’t help but think about his future outside of the basketball courts.

In a recent interview with Forbes, the future Hall of Famer spilled the beans about his desire to own an NBA franchise one day, but for now he still wishes to remain an athlete for as long as he can.

During the conversation with CP3, he admitted that he’d love to be a part of his hometown club. “Charlotte is definitely home, but I’m open. Especially if there’s expansion or something like that, I’m definitely open,” the veteran revealed.

“I’ve been involved with the league for too long, from every aspect of it,” he then added. “Just knowing the game, understanding the GMs, player relations, all of the different entities, that’s definitely one of my goals. I want to own a team.”

The Warriors guard doesn’t just think about the men’s professional league, but also considers a future investment in the WNBA. Paul believes that the women’s competition is only going to grow in the coming years.

“Every year since I’ve been in the NBA I’ve been to a WNBA game. I’m excited [about the WNBA’s future], because doing the union work, I’ve been involved in their union and just talking about ‘how can we grow their game, how can we do this or that,’ and they’ve just done it organically,” Chris assured.

The superstar then explained why he thinks women’s sports are a smart investment. “People are finally starting to see just how amazing their game is,” CP3 shared. They have so many talented women, they play the game so smooth. Everything is really exciting and effortless, and I just think it’s going to continue to grow. And I want to be a part of it. I would love to own a WNBA team.”

Despite his 19 years as a professional in the NBA, the Warriors star isn’t thinking about retirement just yet

After Golden State’s heartbreaking first-round elimination at the hands of the Sacramento Kings, Chris Paul was asked about his thoughts on his eventual retirement. Despite having competed in 19 campaigns already, the veteran still believes he has a lot to contribute to today’s NBA.

“I’ll talk to my wife and my kids, my family, my support system, see what it looks like,” the player insisted on remaining in the game. “But this isn’t (the end of my career). I know it for sure.”

The future Hall of Famer explained how he’s been spending a lot of time with his family, despite not living together most of the NBA calendar year. He guarantees that he’s not ready to hang up his basketball shoes.

“I haven’t thought about it,” Chris shared. “I’m too in it. I was in the gym at 8 a.m. this morning, lifting and getting ready for this game. When it’s time for that, Mike (Dunleavy) and Steve (Kerr), we’ll have a conversation and see what it looks like. But I loved it. It’s honestly — this is my fifth year living without my family — I probably saw them more than any other year.”