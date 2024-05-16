Stephen Curry Wins PBWA’s 2023-24 Magic Johnson Award

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is the winner of the 2023-24 Magic Johnson Award, the Professional Basketball Writers Association (PBWA) announced Wednesday.

The award is named in honor of NBA Hall of Famer Earvin “Magic” Johnson, who the writers association describes as “the ideal model” for this achievement. The annual award is voted on by more than 200 writers and editors who belong to the PBWA.

The award, which was established in 2001, honors the NBA player who excels both on the court and in displaying “cooperation and grace in dealing with the media and fans,” according to the organization.

The PBWA is pleased to announce that Stephen Curry of the Warriors has won the Magic Johnson Award for the 2023-24 season. Details at https://t.co/S8VjlgjCcc pic.twitter.com/hur8QjLlhl — The PBWA (@ProHoopsWriters) May 15, 2024

This is the second Magic Johnson Award for Curry, who also won in 2016. Damian Lillard (2017, 2020) and Shane Battier (2007, 2013) are the other two-time winners. Ray Allen was the inaugural recipient of the award in 2001.

In addition to Curry, the four other finalists for this year’s award were Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat), DeMar DeRozan (Chicago Bulls), Rudy Gobert (Minnesota Timberwolves), and Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers).

Other NBA legends to win the award include Kevin Durant (2011), Dirk Nowitzki (2014), and Pau Gasol (2015). Chris Bosh (2010) and DeRozan (2018) won their awards with the Toronto Raptors.

Warriors star Stephen Curry wins second Magic Johnson Award for “cooperation and grace” in dealing with fans, media

In April, Curry was named the 2023-24 NBA Clutch Player of the Year as well. Curry finished with 45 first-place votes and 298 total points. DeRozan (34 first-place votes, 272 points) placed second. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (11 first-place votes, 160 points) ranked a distant third.

The 10-time All-Star guard led the league in several clutch categories, including points (189), 3-pointers (32), and field goals made (59).

Additionally, Curry led the league in clutch shooting metrics, hitting 49.6% from the field, 45.7% from 3-point range, and 39-of-41 (95.1%) at the free throw line.

On Feb. 3 at Atlanta, he scored a career-high 22 fourth quarter points and recorded his second career 60-point outing. Golden State played in more clutch games (48) than any other team in the league.

Congratulations to Stephen Curry on being named the recipient of the Magic Johnson Award for the second time 🙌 The award, which is given by the Professional Basketball Writers Association, gives honor to an NBA player who displays excellence on the hardcourt and in his… pic.twitter.com/j09JSWpafz — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) May 15, 2024

During the 2022-23 season, Stephen Curry won the J. Walter Kennedy Citizenship Award and was named the Social Justice Champion, winning the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Trophy.

The Citizenship Award is handed out to the NBA player who best demonstrates “outstanding service and dedication to the community.”

Furthermore, Warriors coach Steve Kerr received the PBWA’s Rudy Tomjanovich Award on Tuesday for the third time. The award goes to the NBA coach who best demonstrates cooperation with the media and public.

The Magic Johnson award was not handed out in 2021 or 2022 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.