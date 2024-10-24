Brandin Podziemski’s +34 Plus/Minus Tied For 4th Best in NBA Game With 0 Points

Golden State Warriors reserve guard Brandin Podziemski recorded a plus/minus of +34 in Wednesday night’s 139-104 blowout win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski tied Voshon Lenard for the fourth-best 0-point plus/minus

Podziemski, 21, ended his outing with the fourth-best plus/minus in a single NBA game where a player recorded zero points. The second-year guard tied Voshon Lenard.

Both Lenard and Podziemski trail Andrew Bogut (+42), Miles McBride (+39), and Marcus Smart (+36) on the league’s all-time list. They also lead Brook Lopez (+33) and Lamar Odom (+32).

Brandin Podziemski's +34 plus-minus on Wednesday is tied for the 4th best in a game where a player recorded 0 points. 🔗 https://t.co/hdzCdbwDBX pic.twitter.com/jqNBwwiirk — Basketball Reference (@bball_ref) October 24, 2024

The NBA officially began showing plus/minus in the box score in the 2007-08 season. However, the league first began tracking plus/minus in 1973. The statistic has been used to help determine what the best lineups are for every team.

Although Podziemski never scored, he still added seven rebounds, four assists, and one steal in 24 minutes off the bench. He missed all five of his shots from the field and four 3-point attempts.

Plus/minus is a statistic that tracks the net changes in the score when a given player is either on or off the court

According to Basketball-Reference, plus/minus is a statistic that keeps track of the net changes in the score when a given player is either on or off the court. It is calculated by tracking the point differential for on-court minutes.

A plus (+) measures how much a team scores while a certain player is on the court, while a minus (-) measures how many points the team allows when that same player is on the court.

When Bogut was with Golden State in the 2015-16 season, he posted 12 rebounds, three assists, one steal, and a block against the Phoenix Suns on Dec. 16, 2015. The 7-footer only attempted two free throws, which he missed.

Additionally, box plus/minus (BPM) is another box score-based metric that estimates a player’s contribution to the team when that player is on the court. It is based only on the information in the traditional box score.

Neither play-by-play data nor non-traditional box score data (like dunks or deflections) are included.

This means box plus/minus works best at evaluating overall offensive performance. BPM is not as accurate for defensive figures as player impact plus/minus and real plus/minus.

From the 1985-86 season to the present, the available BPM values are summed-up game level values.