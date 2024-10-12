Warriors to Host 2025 NBA All-Star Events at Oakland Arena

Oakland Arena, the former home of the Golden State Warriors, will host numerous events in the week leading up to the NBA All-Star Game in 2025. Oakland Arena, also once known as Oracle Arena, will host the Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game on Feb. 14, and both the NBA All-Star Practice and NBA HBCU Classic on Feb. 15.

Golden State Warriors played at Oakland Arena from 1971 to 2019

“We’re focused on bringing as many events to the Bay Area as possible through All-Star,” Kelly Flatow, the NBA’s executive vice president, global events, told NBC Sports Bay Area in a recent interview. “Oakland Arena was a great destination to do that, so we’re excited that we’ll be at Chase Center but also at Oakland Arena.”

Other events, such as the Ultimate Fan Experience and multiple All-Star concerts, will be held at the Moscone Center and Pier 48 in San Francisco on Feb. 14.

“The San Francisco Bay Area is an incredible destination for our fans, for basketball fans for sure but for visitors around the world to be able to come and enjoy all of the activities of All-Star,” Flatow said.

“It is a global celebration of the game, and San Francisco has been host to so many incredible global events as well as the NBA Finals, so we’re really excited that 25 years later we’re able to bring the NBA All-Star Game back in 2025.”

Golden State is hosting NBA All-Star Game for the fourth time and the first time since 2000

The Warriors officially moved into their new arena in 2019, and in the five years that Chase Center has been open, it has hosted several high-profile events, concerts, and sporting events.

However, All-Star Weekend is the most prestigious event for the $1.4-billion arena and the surrounding area.

“This is a global celebration of our game, so we anticipate that we will have fans from around the world come to the Bay Area and enjoy all of the festivities,” Flatow added.

“We’re also focused on being able to celebrate all of our fans in the Bay Area and across the United States. So it will become the epicenter of the basketball world for an entire week of All-Star. It’s not just a weekend.”

The 74th NBA All-Star Game will take place at Chase Center on Sunday, Feb. 16. All-Star events will air live on TBS and TNT. Fans can purchase tickets now for every All-Star week event here.