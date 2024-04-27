Russell Westbrook, P.J. Washington Ejected in Mavs’ Game 3 Win

Los Angeles Clippers reserve guard Russell Westbrook and Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington were ejected with 6:10 remaining in the fourth quarter of the Mavs’ 101-90 Game 3 win on Friday night.

A heated confrontation between Westbrook and Washington began when Westbrook fouled Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic by grabbing his right arm from behind and yanking on it, pulling Doncic backward.

When Doncic approached Westbrook to retaliate, Westbrook shoved him with his left arm. Washington and Westbrook then exchanged shoves before other players, coaches, and officials intervened.

“Always got to protect 77 at all costs,” Washington told ESPN after the win. “So, I mean obviously it was a hard foul and then he pushed him afterwards, so I was right there and I just had to step into it.”

Westbrook finished with just one point from a free throw after shooting 0-of-7 from the field and missing all four 3-point attempts in 19 minutes off the bench.

During the second quarter, Westbrook was also called for a flagrant foul 1 for hitting Dallas forward Josh Green in the head during a fast-break dunk attempt with 8:37 remaining in the half.

The nine-time All-Star was called for two technical fouls and ejected from a playoff game for the first time in his 16-year career. He left the American Airlines Center without speaking to reporters.

“You got to keep your composure,” Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said. “It gets chippy in the playoffs and everyone wants to play well and do well, but you got to keep up composure no matter how the calls go. So we got to be better than that down the stretch when it comes to that.”

Washington was ejected after picking up his second technical foul. His first came after a confrontation with Clippers guard Terance Mann with 10:24 remaining in the fourth quarter.

The tech was issued after Washington was spotted nearby the Clippers bench, crossing his arms and staring to “set a tone” while players pushed one another on the court.

“[Mann] was mad that I was looking at their bench, so I decided to look at it again,” Washington said. “Just coming in and trying to set a tone.”

Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said after the win that scuffles are typical between two physical playoff contenders.

“We’re all competing for each inch to try to win,” Kidd said. “This series is going to be more mental as it goes on, just because of the physicality. It’s very physical, but [it’s part of] the mental aspect of this series. We have to be sharp, and we have to understand what’s taking place. I thought the guys did a great job of protecting one another.”

Dallas hosts the Clippers in Game 4 on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET.